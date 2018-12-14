The sequins are shined, the ugly sweaters aired out, and the holiday festivities are well underway. As always, I'm delighted to see the full spread of seasonal events, epic fundraisers, and merrymaking entertainment of Austin's queerest variety. Despite the chilly temps and holiday engagements, the list of to-do events is not only full, but full of good things to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. We talked about them a lot last week, but tradition bears repeating: Rebecca Havemeyer and Stanley Roy's holiday hootenanny sets sail this weekend before Havemeyer departs for a permanent change of scenery. Friday night, a whole lotta queermo musicmakers are taking the stage at One-2-One Bar for a Texas Civil Rights Project fundraiser. In a terrible year for immigration rights, this org has been a beacon of hope – so give back to them and let Butch County, Jenny Hoyston, Patrice Pike, and more say thanks the best way they know how. Also, consider stopping by Bout Time II Friday (10pm) for a drag fundraiser for two Austin International Drag Festival performers. Shortly after the November fest wrapped its shenanigans, visiting kings Max Ryder and Hugh Johnson were in a car accident that left Ryder with two broken legs. Johnson suffered a broken jaw, collarbone, femur, and several other broken bones. Can't attend, but wanna donate? Visit www.gofundme.com/helpmaxandhugh.

2 To Do

Gender Unbound Winter Art Market Austin's trans and intersex art festival Gender Unbound is upping the ante this holiday season with a market filled with visual art, jewelry, apparel, and more made by – you guessed it – trans and intersex artists. Not only is it a great way to support the community, it's also perfect for gifting or keeping. Free drinks for the 21-and-up shoppers, but all ages are welcome. Sat., Dec. 15, 1-6pm. Austin Creative Alliance, 81 San Marcos St. Ste. C-1. Free. www.genderunbound.org.

Red Bull Music Presents: Equal Axis Put the spark back in your sparkle with a night of POC, queer, gender nonconforming, and nonbinary art, performers, and DJs. Maya Jane Coles – making her Texas debut – plus Belladonna, Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, House of Kenzo, Purple Matter, and more will serve some high-energy, multisensory dance party experiences intended to blow yer mind. This all-night dance-meets-art-meets-drag event is brought to us by Unbounded, Thank You for Sweating, and Red Bull Music. So getcher dancing shoes shined – we'll see you on the floor. 18 and up welcome. Sat., Dec. 15, 10pm-4am. 607 Neches. $10-15.

Q’d Up

The Voyage of the TearJerker Snap-crackle-pop with Rebecca Havemeyer and Stanley Roy Williamson. Thu.-Sat., Dec. 13-15, 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 16, 6:30pm. North Door, 502 Brushy. $15-20.

Die Felicia They're back with Horrorpiece Theatre mistress Bulimianne Rhapsody. Thu., Dec. 13, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

Butch County, etc. A queerly rockin', porch-stompin' fundraiser. Fri., Dec. 14, 7pm. One-2-One Bar, 1509 S. Lamar. $10.

Hail Yasss! Drag Tribute to Lady Gaga Mother Monster realness in honor of The Fame's 10th anniversary. Fri., Dec. 14, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

Latinx Meetup Brunch! Join the Q for eats and free HIV/STI testing, too! Sat., Dec. 15, 11am-3pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. www.theqaustin.org.

Hail to the Queen Christmas Special A holiday drag spectacular. Comedy, lip syncs, and a whole lotta gay cheer. Sat., Dec. 15, 7-8pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10-12. www.falloutcomedy.com.

A Beary Merry Christmas Sexy Santa, underwear auctions, and a fabulous stocking contest! Sat., Dec. 15, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Brunch With the “Boys” Drag, brunch, booze, Batman (Returns). Sun., Dec. 16, 11:30am, 3:15pm. Alamo Drafthouse, 320 E. Sixth. $11+.

LGBTQ+ Spirituality Discussion & Authentic Relating Games queer-centered conversation followed by bonding games. (Attendance at both is not mandatory.) Sun., Dec. 16, 2-6:30pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover. Free.

Sad Girls Only Ruby Knight and Louisianna Purchase host sweet emo drag. 21+. Mon., Dec. 17, 9pm-12mid. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $7.

Homo Arigato: Antonio Lopez 1970 James Crump's retelling of Lopez's colorful world of influential fashion. Tue., Dec. 18, 7:30-9:15pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $13. www.austinfilm.org.

Dahmer Family Values A gruesome showing of horror, goth, punk, and glamour. Thu., Dec. 20, 9pm-12mid. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $5.

Night Tropics’ Winter Solstice Seasons change and beats drop. Thu., Dec. 20, 9:30pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th.