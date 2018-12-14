Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 14, 2018

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Genghis Khan's Mongol horde probably had rampant hepatitis B, according to researchers at Cambridge University.

According to The New York Times, NASA researchers say the accelerated destruction of Borneo's forests for oil-palm cultivation contributed to the largest single-year global increase in carbon emissions in two millennia.

Japanese folklore describes a Namazu, a giant catfish that lives in the mud beneath the surface, that is restrained by Kashima, a god who protects Japanese people from earthquakes. When Kashima relaxes his guard, the catfish thrashes about, causing the ground to shake and crack.

Some cuckoos screech like hawks to frighten unsuspecting brooders away from the nests.

A recent study found that 25% of whites in the U.S. own guns; that compares to 14% of African-Americans and 16% of Latinos.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Dec. 7, 2018

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Nov. 30, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Armadillo Christmas Bazaar
Palmer Events Center
The Voyage of the TearJerker: Horizons End at The North Door
The Lovely Sparrows (album release), Linen Closet, Dead Recipe at Barracuda
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  