'Tis the Season of giving. For the Chronicle's annual Gift Guide issue, "Qmmunity" has once again curated a list for queers, by queers, to support – you guessed it – queers. To send off 2018, we decided to say, fuck it all: Queers Just Wanna Have Fun. Within, you'll find a bevy of local artists, makers, shows, and events of the queer persuasion, perfect for gifting or memory-making – which, IMHO, is the best kind of present. Regardless of your preference, we believe the best way to spend our hard-earned cash this season is within the greater qmmunity. I also urge readers to visit our annual Holiday Wish List, an incredible gathering of donation needs from local nonprofits. For the first of three curated lists, pick up this week's issue, or see the ever-growing list online. Wherever you are this holiday season, whatever you do or don't celebrate, remember that we're better together and where we put our money makes a difference. And remember this, too: Time is just as valuable – giving doesn't have to be monetary.

2 to Do

Inaugural Ugly Holiday Sweater Party What better way to celebrate the season than with a queer twist on a holiday party staple, hosted by Austin Pride? In between the cocktail imbibing and drag show cheering, the team behind our annual Pride festivities just asks that you bring a toy to donate to drag star Kelly Kline's Annual Pink Santa Toy Drive. So putcher holigay lewks on for a dazzling Sunday Funday. Sun., Dec. 9, 4-7pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth.

The Voyage of the TearJerker: Horizons End Speaking of queer tradition, Rebecca Havemeyer and Stanley Roy Williamson's annual holiday show is a comedic delight, and this year's TearJerker should pack an extra punch: It's Rebecca Havemeyer's alter ego's last winter in Austin. Paul Soileau and the personalities that live within are packing their bags and heading off at month's end for new shenanigans, so let's give 'em one helluva send-off! You'll also find this in our gift guide, cuz what could be more fun than "embarking on the greatest and most forgettable holiday adventure yet"? Join in and "light tha' fires and butter tha' rums alongside the yuletide talents" of Silky Shoemaker, Lindsey Taylor, and more. Thu.-Sat., Dec. 13-15, 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 16, 6:30pm. North Door, 501 Brushy. $15-20. www.ndvenue.com.

Q'd Up

Fun Home Alison Bechdel's queer, family drama performed by Austinites. Through Dec. 22. Thu.-Sun. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale. $5-45. www.groundfloortheatre.org.

LGBTQ+ Fertility Happy Hour A convo and Q&A on family building, fertility, and more. Thu., Dec. 6, 6-8pm. Santa Rita Cantina, 1206 W. 38th. www.viverehealth.com/austin.

Shitty Kitty Big Ball Bingo Returns One night only, cuz Rebecca Havemeyer is packing her bags and hitchin' a train to NYC. Thu., Dec. 6, 8:30-11:30pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth. Free.

UnBEARable: HoliDAZE Returnz Have a seasonal laugh with Chique and Bulimianne. Thu., Dec. 6, 10:30pm-1:30am. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Snow Ball 2018 A fancypants Project Transitions fundraiser. Sat., Dec. 8, 7-10pm. Saengerrunde Hall, 1607 San Jacinto. $100. www.projecttransitions.org/snowball.

Werq Kwin: K-Pop X-Mas Drew Hart serves up neu holiday drag. All ages. Sat., Dec. 8, 8-10pm. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $5.

Downtown Brown, Elevaded, Caleb De Casper, Big Jaw Get the beat. Sat., Dec. 8, 9pm-12mid. Electric Church, 5018 E. Cesar Chavez.

Royal Christmas Puppy Pub Crawl All ponies, puppies, leather babes, and lovers welcome to raise cash for Dell Children's Foundation. Sat., Dec. 8, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $5.

Double Scorpio With Mozhgan Kaiden Ho, Y2K, and p1nkstar are yer hostesses with the mostesses for this rave of a time. Sat., Dec. 8, 10pm. Downtown (address provided after ticket sale). $16. www.doublescorpio.com

Naughty or Nice Toy Drive Donate a toy to C-Rail's drive (nice!), then get freaky on the dance floor (naughty!). Sat., Dec. 8, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

TGQ Social For anyone on the trans and/or nonbinary spectrum. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. Free.

Amurica Anniversary Fundraiser for Out Youth Celebrate this fab photo booth with beer specials and la Barbecue to raise $1K for the org! Mon., Dec. 10, 6-9pm. Violet Crown Social Club, 1111 E. Sixth. Free.

OHH! Pleasure Party Comedy Show A totally X-rated stand-up show featuring a sexpert demo every week. Tuesdays, 8pm. Package Menswear, 1114 W. Fifth #202. Free.

aGLIFF Presents: The Family Stone Join Austin's queer film fest for the holiday edition of their monthly screenings. Wed., Dec. 12, 7:30-9:30pm. Alamo South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12.