Fat Bottom Cabaret wants to unwrap your present. The plus-size cabaret troupe – with its additional Midnight Menagerie members – closes out their 2018 season Saturday with Fancy as F*ck. Founder Nikki DaVaughn tells me showgoers can expect burlesque, drag, "classic bump and grind," traditional Mexican dancing, raunchy dancing, sexy dancing, and some strictly NC-17 commentary. (Hold onto your g-strings and jockstraps – DaVaughn notes the audience should expect to be a part of the fun, too.) DaVaughn started FBC in 2010 to "create a troupe of women that would challenge the societal view of what's sexy through dance and body visibility." Her goal? Portray large, brown bodies "in a sexy way," something she says she never saw, "period." Midnight Menagerie came about a year later as a greater effort to build a "family of powerhouses" featuring mostly performers of color. "MM was born out of wanting something a little bigger than just us putting on shows. I wanted this collective of powerful queers sharing their art and bodies unapologetically," explains DeVaughn. That, along with a big ol' fancy pants party, is what you'll get Saturday (Dec. 1, 8:30pm. Stateside at the Paramount, $13-30) with a racy roster featuring Chola Magnolia, Zaftigg von BonBon, Aurora Hart, Jasper St. James, Lady Lola LeStrange, and guests: San Antonio's Maxxy Radd and Dallas' Iris Le'Mour, who says she’s “so excited” to be part of a queer show that “shows the world these curves are not only dangerous, but alluring.”

2 To Do

QueerTowne’s Pink Christmas ColdTowne's queer'd-up comedy troupe is donning some ugly sweaters to ensure there's no silent night in sight. Hosted and produced by Laura de la Fuente, Mason Kerwick, and Javier Ungo, comedy cravers can expect to find some of Austin's funniest on stage – including Austin Smartt, Frank Sánchez, and Rachel Madorsky – for a queer ol' yuletide. So come out and getcher halls decked. Thu., Nov. 29, 10-11pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803 Airport. $5. www.coldtownetheater.com.

CYB3RQU33N Y2K speaks her own language, but don't get lost in the encryption. This cyber-inspired show will quite literally short-circuit your computer for the reboot – consider it a "Y2Kiki." The end (of boring Fridays) is nigh, and this quirky qween is serving up the greatest malware to blow yer mind à la p1nkstar, mid^heaven, Kitty Buick, Louisianna Purchase, and more. Fri., Nov. 30, 10pm-3am. 523 Thompson. $10.

Q'd Up

Final Friday A debaucherous party with special guest DJ Boy Sim. Fri., Nov. 30, 10pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado.

Joterías Tatiana Cholula shines her spotlight on Austin's queer Latinx drag talent. Fri., Nov. 30, 10pm. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $5.

CCMC Holiday Show The Capital City Men's Chorus wants to serenade you with holiday cheer. Sat., Dec. 1, 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 2, 4pm. St. Martin's Lutheran Church, 606 W. 15th. $20-30. www.ccmcaustin.org.

Saturday Social With L&B Summon the squad, gather your grrrls, and getcher groove on for ladies' night. Sat., Dec. 1, 9pm. Sellers, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

The Red Party Commemorating World AIDS Day and Austin's Fast-Track Cities Initiative with Sha'niya Narcisse and p1nkstar. Sat., Dec. 1, 7pm-1am. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale. Free. www.theqaustin.org.

Middle School Dance Party Bust out your frosted tips and belly button rings for a night of boy band classics with DJ GirlFriend. Sat., Dec. 1, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Brand New Key Fire, cider, and sounds from the BNK babes. Sun., Dec. 2, 3-5pm. Texas Keeper Cidery, 12521 Twin Creeks Rd., Manchaca. Free.

Pink Santa Toy Drive & Turn-a-Bout Kelly Kline's 14th annual toy drive and fundraiser for homeless kids. Sun., Dec. 2, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

EQTX Fundraiser Gather yer crew for dinner – 10% of sales go to EQTX. Mon., Dec. 3, 5-10pm. Café No Sé, 1603 S. Congress. www.equalitytexas.org.

Makeup Workshop A supportive class for trans women and nonbinary folks. Wed., Dec. 5, 7-9pm. Coco Coquette, 2109 E. Cesar Chavez. Free.

Lesbians Who Tech Happy Hour Mingle with some techie lezzies while sipping some brews. Wed., Dec. 5, 6:30-8:30pm. Austin Beerworks, 3009 Industrial Terrace. www.lesbianswhotech.org.

Queer Film Theory 101 Three queers dissect str8 movies with v. gay subtext. Wed., Dec. 5, 8-10pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

Fun Home Director Lisa Scheps brings Alison Bechdel's beautiful, queer family drama to town. Dec. 6-22. Thu.-Sat., 8pm; Sun., 5pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale. $5-45. www.groundfloortheatre.org.