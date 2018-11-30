Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to a 2013 survey by the retailer Intimacy, the average bra size in the U.S. is 34DD. Just 20 years prior, it was 34B.

The top three surnames in Texas are Garcia, Smith, and Martinez, according to Ancestry.com.

According to Science, there's a 31-kilometer-wide impact crater under the Hiawatha Glacier in Greenland, left by an asteroid that perhaps fell during the last ice age. Meltwater from the impact could have triggered a 1,000-year chill in the Northern Hemisphere. It would have melted as much ice as Antarctica has lost in the last decade from global warming.

The color "dragon's blood" owes its intense redness to resin secreted from trees growing on the islands of Socotra and Sumatra, especially the rattan palm and Dracaena draco.

The famous line "Follow the money" was coined by the late William Goldman in his screenplay of the Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein book about the Watergate scandal, All the President's Men (1976). Goldman also wrote the screenplays for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Princess Bride.