I'm grateful for you. As someone who's documented Austin's queer community for the better part of five years, I feel pretty confident in this assessment: Ours is a loving, supportive, and thriving qmmunity of queers (and allies). Sure, 2018 has continued to be a trash fire, but our shine continues to outdo the flames. And that shine isn't just coming from the 18-and-up crowd. Though we don't often talk about it, today's youth are all right. On Tuesday, Nov. 20, "Qmmunity" ran "The Miseducation of Today's Youth: Let's Talk About Queerness," written by 14-year-old Elliot Pearson (thanks to a partnership between us, Austin Bat Cave, and Out Youth). The piece, which I encourage y'all to read in its entirety online, demands that adults do better for queer kids, teens, and adults. "Children need to be taught in meaningful ways about queerness and appropriate words instead of learning about queer identities through inadvertent exposure to derogatory language," Pearson writes. "Have conversations with your kids. Explain what queerness is, which words are hurtful – and what words are respectful – to normalize being LGBTQIA." We couldn't agree with Pearson more: Education has the power to greatly change the course of the country. Pearson's argument is one of many reasons why today's youth have me feeling hopeful about the future. And hope is certainly something to be grateful for.

2 To Do

Queer Thanksgiving No matter your relationship with the fam – good, bad, in between, in town, long distance – there’s lots of queer offerings providing a space to celebrate, escape, or kick back this Thursday. Depending on your needs, stop by Out Youth (909 E. 49th ½) or ’Bout Time II (6607 N. I-35) for plenty of eats starting at 1pm. If you feel like cooking, mixing, or shopping, head to Iron Bear’s potluck-style meal at 4pm (121 W. Eighth). And, if you just need some breathing space and good tunes, Julie Nolen will be playing at Saxon Pub (1320 S. Lamar) at 10pm.

Lesbian Wedding We were torn between this and Wednesday’s Greetings From Queer Mountain, because both events are about recouping from the holiday hangover, but Lez Wedding won out. Grab some cake and dance to DJs Chorizo Funk, Jenny Hoyston, and more, enjoy performances by the likes of Rebecca Havemeyer, and take sanctuary in a room full of queers after breaking bread with a Trump-supporting family member or your racist aunt. Sun., Nov. 25, 2-8pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd.

Q’d Up

Angst-Giving Relive your angsty (pre-)teen years with DJ GirlFriend. Wed., Nov. 21, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. Free.

Over the Rainbow Warm up your weekends with queer comedy hosted by Colton Dowling. Fridays, 8-9:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. Free.

ToyBOX Papi and Chique remember the toys of yesteryear with Post Modern Sleaze. Fri., Nov. 23, 9pm-12mid. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $6.

BNK at Batch! Sweet sounds for sweet peeps. Sat., Nov. 24, 8-10pm. Batch, 3220 Manor Rd.

Die Felicia Join the daring duo with their hell hounds in tow and guests Tatiana Cholula and Liz Dexia. Sat., Nov. 24, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

Skiveez Thanksgiving Party Leave your pants at home, cuz this party is all about letting it out. Sat., Nov. 24, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Die Felicia Presents Horror Classics Louisianna and Zane screen Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein. Sun., Nov. 25, 8:30-11:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. Free.

Latin Night Getcher dance on to the best Latin beats. Sundays, 10pm. 'Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Trans Feminisms Reading Group Discuss Stephen Whittle's essay, "Where Did We Go Wrong? Feminism and Trans Theory – Two Teams on the Same Side?" Tue., Nov. 27, 6-8pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. Free.

Winter Meditation Tools, tips, and meditation direction to help QPOC folks escape holiday mania. Wed., Nov. 28, 6:30-8:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free. www.allgo.org.

GfQM: Ungrateful! Flush out that Thanksgiving spirit with an ode to everything we're over, pissed off at, and want gone. Wed., Nov. 28, 9-10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Trans Thursdays A weekly hangout for UT's trans, genderqueer, nonbinary, and two spirit students. Thursdays, noon-1pm. GSC (UT campus), 2201 Speedway. www.utgsc.org.

Drag Race Rewind Going through that Drag Race withdrawal? Let Louisianna help with her rewatch party. Thursdays, 7pm. Jo's Coffee Downtown, 242 E. Second.