Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Nov. 23, 2018

According to Yang, if you're walking down the road and no one else is around and you hear your name, don't answer because it may be a ghost attempting to steal your soul.

According to Science, modern Mongolians milk seven different kinds of mammals and get more than a third of their calories from dairy products, even though 95% of them are lactose intolerant. They consume various cheeses, yogurts, and other fermented products, using bacteria to digest lactose for them.

Caravaggio, El Greco, and Rubens preferred to use carmine, a color produced by Mexican cochineal – insects that swarm on prickly pear cacti – rather than crimson.

In 2016, Rome's Trevi fountain had coins tossed into it totaling over $1.4 million. Rome has the most fountains of any city in the world. Second place? Kansas City, Missouri.

French crows are being trained to pick up cigarette butts and other litter.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
