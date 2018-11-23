Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to Yang, if you're walking down the road and no one else is around and you hear your name, don't answer because it may be a ghost attempting to steal your soul.

According to Science, modern Mongolians milk seven different kinds of mammals and get more than a third of their calories from dairy products, even though 95% of them are lactose intolerant. They consume various cheeses, yogurts, and other fermented products, using bacteria to digest lactose for them.

Caravaggio, El Greco, and Rubens preferred to use carmine, a color produced by Mexican cochineal – insects that swarm on prickly pear cacti – rather than crimson.

In 2016, Rome's Trevi fountain had coins tossed into it totaling over $1.4 million. Rome has the most fountains of any city in the world. Second place? Kansas City, Missouri.

French crows are being trained to pick up cigarette butts and other litter.