The holidays are here. The end of this week finds us at Thanksgiving, but we've got business to attend to before we stuff our faces with Tofurky, pie, and hopefully the very best of family – chosen or blood. We're excited to see Austin International Drag Fest return this afternoon for its fourth year with their first-ever KingFest (all kings, all day). Tomorrow through Sunday, the queens, kings, and – as Beth Sullivan wrote earlier this week – "everyone in between" – take the stage for some truly awe-inspiring drag by performers near and far. We've got lots of coverage for you (see online). But on a more somber note, this year's Transgender Day of Remembrance predates Thanksgiving by two days (Nov. 20). The annual event honors the trans, nonbinary, and GNC folks lost to hate in the past year – 22 as of October 3, in the U.S. alone, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Though slightly less gut-wrenching than last year's 29-person death toll (the deadliest since we began tracking in 2013), 22 trans folks, mostly trans women of color, were killed this year. Sit with that, then take a moment this week to remember those lost and, more importantly, to support the living – enjoy art by trans artists, actors, musicmakers; donate to trans orgs; read something by trans writers. Share it. As for TDOR, memorials are held throughout Texas (see details about Austin's below) including San Marcos, Houston, and Dallas, too.

2 To Do

Drip Drop III They call it an "urban LGBTQ turnup"; we call it a damn fine time. "They" being, of course, Austin Black Pride and Pink Elephant Radio, and they're returning with the third installment of their now-infamous and truly awesome dance party for the QPOC community and allies. For this pre-Turkey Day party, guests can expect a twerk contest, exotic dancers, and kickass DJs. All they ask is that you bring some nonperishable eats for their Thanksgiving food drive. Fri., Nov. 16, 10pm. Rainey Street Social, 84 N. I-35. $12-100 (VIP). www.austinblackpride.org.

Trans Day of Remembrance Honoring the 20th TDOR, started in 1999 to observe the 1998 murder of Rita Hester in Allston, Mass. But this year, Transgender Education Network of Texas has teamed up with allgo to do something new. Together, they'll screen short film "Happy Birthday Marsha!" about the trans activist who helped start the Stonewall Riots. Local musicians and artists will also perform. May they rest in power. Tue., Nov. 20, 7-9pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. Free. www.transtexas.org.

Q'd Up

Austin International Drag Festival Four full days of makeup tutorials, panels, and jaw-dropping performances. Thu.-Sun., Nov. 15-18. Holiday Inn, 6000 Middle Fiskville. $45–425. www.austindragfest.org.

Queer Trans Social’s Tea Party The Q boyz host. Thu., Nov. 15, 7-9:30pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. www.theqaustin.org.

King’s Unofficial Afterparty Don't let the KingFest party end! Thu., Nov. 15, 10:30pm. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35 Frontage Rd. $3.

Timbear Lumberjack Party Get woodsy with prizes from Tapelenders. Fri., Nov. 16, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free. www.theironbear.com.

Drag Brunch Rhonda's back and serving sass. Sat., Nov. 17, noon-2pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave.

Gender Fluids Live Austin Smartt and Arielle Isaac Norman host their "deliciously depraved" podcast. Sat., Nov. 17, 6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Get Stuff’d Naughty GULP boyz are dancing and collecting eats to donate! Sat., Nov. 17, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Meet & Greet with LesFic Authors Sapphic Reading Group hosts Jaycie Morrison and Barbara Ann Wright. Sun., Nov. 18, 1pm. Malvern Books, 613 W. 29th. Free.

LGBTQ Authentic Relating Games Connecting with queers. Sun., Nov. 18, 3:30-6:30pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover. Free.

Nocturnal Emissions Close out Drag Fest 2018 at the Pleasuredome. Sun., Nov. 18, 9pm. North Door, 502 Brushy. $25+. www.austindragfest.org.

Sad Girls Only Cry your heart out, bbs, with Ruby Knight and Louisianna Purchase. Mon., Nov. 19, 9pm-12mid. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $7.

Homo Arigato: The 4th Man Join the crew for Paul Verhoeven's 1983 cult classic in 35mm. Tue., Nov. 20, 7:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $12.

Angst-Giving Prep for the holiday by reliving your angsty (pre)teen years with DJ GirlFriend. Wed., Nov. 21, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth.

Julie Nolen’s Thanksgiving Show Julie plays some tunes. Pike and Sutton open. Thu., Nov. 22, 10pm. Saxon Pub, 1320 S. Lamar. $7. www.thesaxonpub.com.