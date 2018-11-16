Columns

Day Trips: Fort Lancaster

West Texas frontier fort has a story to tell

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Nov. 16, 2018


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Fort Lancaster, in arid West Texas, played an important role in the western expansion of the U.S. beginning in 1855. The remains of stone walls and a museum at the historic site tell the story of a remote frontier Army outpost just a few miles off modern-day Interstate 10 near Sheffield.

Situated in a valley surrounded by mesas and hills, the fort controlled the Pecos River crossing of the San Antonio-El Paso Road. The limestone rock and adobe brick buildings housed around 150 soldiers and civilians at the fort's peak. The early soldiers were more likely to help travelers with broken wagons and a shortage of water than protect them from hostile attacks. But of the almost two dozen frontier forts in Texas, Lancaster was the only one attacked by Native Americans.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Contrary to Hollywood depictions, Native American warriors generally gave the forts a wide berth. An exception came on the evening of Dec. 26, 1867, when a group of 400 Kickapoo and outlaw whites went after the Army's horse and mule herd. In the fight that ensued, 40 Buffalo Soldiers held off the attackers with only three casualties.

During nearly 20 years of operation, the isolated fort was an important way station for gold seekers bound for California, stagecoaches, wagon trails of migrants, mail pouches, and even the experiment of using camels in the American West.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Fort Lancaster State Historic Site is 34 miles west of Ozona on TX-290. Visitors are welcome to walk among ruins covering 82 acres. There's a small admission fee to the park, which is open daily from 9am-5pm. For more info, go to www.thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/fort-lancaster-state-historic-site.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Otis Henry Memorial, Texarkana
Day Trips: Otis Henry Memorial, Texarkana
World War I monument memorializes the depths of a mother’s loss

Gerald E. McLeod, Nov. 9, 2018

Day Trips: Best of Day Trips
Day Trips: Best of Day Trips
Five best things about daytrippin’ in 2018

Gerald E. McLeod, Nov. 2, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Fort Lancaster, Pecos River, Ozona, Fort Lancaster State Historic Site, West Texas

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Internet, Moonchild
Emo's
Creek Show
at Waller Creek, between Ninth & 11th
Mukhtara Yusuf: Africa and Materiality at The Blanton Museum of Art
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  