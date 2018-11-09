Elections are over and, honestly, I'm vacillating between exhaustion (see the News team's coverage) and a feeling of defeat, but I'm trying to find the silver linings. Y'all, Democrats took the House and that could really help put the reins on the Trump administration. And we made history. The fact that Beto pulled out so many voters and volunteers tells me we are so close. We just have to keep going (we can take a nap first). In Austin, we passed a historic $250 million affordable housing bond to fight displacement. And queers across the country actually got elected in record numbers. Dallas Morning News' Lauren McGaughy reported more than 120 wins in 200 races, with three of those LGBTQ candidates headed to the Texas State House of Representative. This is a start. Let's keep moving it forward. But first, let's all take some personal time to recover, to recoup. To remember why we're fighting. You can start by embracing our always awe-inspiring community at Saturday's Ladies of LCD Soundsystem at Cheer Ups, 8pm, $16. Rayna Russom and Nancy Whang are bringing their DJ tour to town to create space for women and nonbinary artists (like p1nkstar!) to perform with them while raising money for RAINN. If they can do it, we can do this.

Poo Poo Platter’s Sixth Anniversary! We know, it’s hard to believe six years have passed since our ladies of OutHaus first made their debut, but here we are. What can we say – time flies when you’re changing the face of local drag with a troupe of talented queers and queens. So raise your Lone Star to the usual subjects: Arcie Cola, Bulimianne Rhapsody, Cupcake, Kitty Buick, Louisianna Purchase, Summer Clearance, and last but never least Zane Zena. Putting the cherry on top is special guest Glamorous Monique, offering a meet and greet before performing. Happy anniversary, kittens! Fri., Nov. 9, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10-15. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

aGLIFF Presents: Lez Bomb Before it hits silver screens across the U.S., Jenna Laurenzo’s v. funny coming-out comedy of errors returns to Austin, where it made a splash (and warmed yer Qmmunity editor’s heart) at aGLIFF 31. Laurenzo – who directed, wrote, and starred in the movie ... and filmed it at her parents’ home in New Jersey – will be Skyped in for a post-screening Q&A. Bonus, Julia Boström’s “Children Alike” short will open the night. And did we mention, Cloris Leachman stars alongside Laurenzo? Hilarious. Wed., Nov. 14, 7:30-9:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12.

SAGE Table Uniting generations of queers. Thu., Nov. 8, 6pm. Travis County Community Center, 8656 Hwy. 71 W.

Navigating the School System A panel on queer students in local schools. Thu., Nov. 8, 6:30-8:30pm. Menchaca Elementary, 12120 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.pflagaustin.org.

Get In The Van Make it a TGIF to remember with DJ Daddie Dearest, p1nkstar, and Y2K. Fri., Nov. 9, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Holiday Blues A QPOC community convo on how to survive the holidays. Sat., Nov. 10, 3-5pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

Disco Bang! Bang! Disco is stayin' alive with DJ Mike. Sat., Nov. 10, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

wILD 2.0 AIDF Edition Mary Jane Styles offers a precursor to Drag Fest. Sat., Nov. 10, 11pm-1am. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35 Frontage Rd. $10.

TGQ Social For anyone who identifies on the genderqueer, trans, and/or nonbinary spectrum. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. Free.

Drag With an Expiration Dig in before it spoils: yer fave queens donning alter egos for Allie Lane's latest short. Sun., Nov. 11, 10pm-12mid. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5.

Scorpio Fest Getcher Scorpio freak on with Zane Zena and more to raise money for Transgender Education Network of Texas. Mon., Nov. 12, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Ohh! Pleasure Party Comedy Show A new and totally X-rated stand-up show. Tuesdays, 8pm. Package Menswear, 1114 W. Fifth #202. Donations.

Thanksgiving Queer Table A fam-style meal served with holiday survival tricks. Tue., Nov. 13, 7-9pm. The Q, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. www.theqaustin.org.

Boiz of Austin: #RESIST The Boiz are getting political AF at this drag show for revolution. Tue., Nov. 13, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Fandom and Identity Bruncheon Celebrate National Young Women's Day of Action with Tracy Deonn Walker, a scholar-artist, young adult author, and geektivist. Wed., Nov. 14, 10am-noon. GSC, Student Activity Center, 2201 Speedway.

Austin Drag Fest It's back! Find all the details you need online. Thu.-Sun., Nov. 15-18. Holiday Inn Austin Midtown, 6000 Middle Fiskville. www.austindragfest.org.