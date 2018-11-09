Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Nov. 9, 2018

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Queen Victoria popularized freshwater pearls from Scotland's Tay River, but Scottish river pearls have been coveted since the time of Julius Caesar. Today it's illegal to gather pearls from the Tay and other Scottish rivers; the mussel that produces the Scottish pearl has had protected status since 1998.

According to Axios, fossil fuels accounted for 81% of the world's energy consumption in 1987. Thirty years later it's still 81%.

According to The New Yorker, termites practice trophallaxis – transferring feces, microbes, and plant matter among themselves mouth to mouth and mouth to anus. This allows a communal pooling of digestive capacity that can be passed from generation to generation. If scientists can crack their DNA, they could produce biofuels and drug precursors.

Larry Geller, who supplied Elvis Presley with books and reading materials, estimated the king of rock & roll read over 1,000 books about philosophy and esoteric and spiritual teachings.

Back in the 19th century, the Linguistic Society of Paris and Philological Society of London banned linguists from speculating about the origin of language because they found the speculation too ridiculous.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Nov. 2, 2018

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Oct. 26, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Hippo Campus, The Districts
Stubb's
grayDUCK Gallery: Landfall at grayDUCK Gallery
Immigrants, the Musical: No Place Like Home at Institution Theater
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  