I missed intersex awareness day – and I'm so sorry! The annual day of awareness falls on Oct. 26, because – on that day in 1996 – intersex activists protested nonconsensual intersex surgeries at the American Academy of Pediatrics conference, according to interACT, an advocate group for intersex youth. Numerous sources call the demonstration the first mass public outcry from the community. It's a young movement, but one we should all know more about. I realized at an event this week that intersex issues are too often underdiscussed and some people don't know what intersex means, so: interACT defines the I in LGBTQIA as an "umbrella term" referring to folks who have "one or more of a range of variations in sex characteristics that fall outside of traditional conceptions of male or female bodies." (Just one reason why Trump's "let's rely on biology to define gender" falls apart.) Of course, doctors often believe it's their job to "fix" intersex kids – usually via nonconsensual surgeries or "intersex genital mutilation," according to a post on GLAAD. Not cute. So what can the rest of us do? For starters, we can talk about it, we can talk to others about it, we can read more about the intersex community, and we can make sure we're including intersex folks in the conversation. See www.4intersex.org for ways to educate yourself, your circle, doctors, and legislators.

