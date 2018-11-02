Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Vantablack is a color that absorbs 99.96% of light. It can turn any surface into what appears to be a fathomless black hole.

According to a recent report by the Brookings Institution, half the world is now middle class.

Some Chinese have a saying for those whom they love but who are being super terrible. They say, "I will kill you with tofu." For the ones they love but who are being real idiots, they say, "You're so stupid that you need to get tofu and kill yourself with it!" Or, "Go kill yourself with tofu!"

What did Frédéric Chopin and Hans Christian Andersen have in common? They were both afraid of being buried alive.

One thousand years after Claudius Ptolemy oriented maps to the north, the Catholic Church changed the orientation to the east, toward Jerusalem, and divided it into three sections associated with Noah's sons: Shem (representing Asia), Ham (representing Africa), and Japheth (representing Europe).