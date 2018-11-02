Day Trips: Best of Day Trips

1) Best place to talk like a turtle: Kudos to Sea Turtle, Inc. (www.seaturtleinc.org) of South Padre Island on their new multimillion-dollar Education Complex. First operating out of Ila Fox Loetscher's home, then a roadside stand, Sea Turtle Inc., has been rescuing turtles since the Seventies. The upgraded building will have five large aquariums and an amphitheatre. The center will replace its surgical clinic with a more complete hospital for injured sea life in the next expansion.

2) Best Sunday drive: The hills west of San Antonio were a favorite hiding place for Comanche warriors raiding the nearby settlements. It's a gorgeous area of winding roads and scenic views. From west of Bandera, take RR 470 west to US 83, north to Leakey, and then head east on RR 377. This is why we sing about miles and miles of Texas.

3) Best new Texas travel slogan: The Norwegians have borrowed the word "Texas" as slang for "crazy." The word is used to describe a situation that is chaotic or excitingly unpredictable. The slogan: "Still Texas after all these years."

4) Best chip shot: You can buy the delicious Julio's Tortilla Chips locally, but why not get them fresh from the factory in Del Rio with a plate of great enchiladas? Julio's Tortilla Factory and Restaurant, 3900 Highway 90 E. (www.julioscornchips.com) is the place to get that Mexican food fix your body needs on a long road trip to or from West Texas.

5) Best summer fun for everyone: Morgan's Wonderland (www.morganswonderland.com) in San Antonio added a water park. Opened in 2010 as a park for special needs individuals, the playground has something for everyone. Now it has water features to beat the summer heat.

