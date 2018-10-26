Columns

Qmmunity

Trump and other things that go bump in the night

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018


Glow up and show up for one another (Photo provided by Anita Obasi)

"Our lives are just as human and real as our cisgender counterparts," Emmett Schelling, the executive director of the Transgender Education Network of Texas, says in response to the Trump administration's latest attack on the trans community. According to The New York Times, the Department of Health and Human Services wants to establish a legal and small-minded definition of sex – "as either male or female, unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with ... Any dispute about one's sex would have to be clarified using genetic testing" – under Title IX (federal law banning gender discrimination). If enacted, this will erase federal recognition – and protections – of trans Americans. Schelling sums up, "forcing anti-trans bills into law effectively attacks a group of people that have done nothing but ask for the same dignity and protections under the law that are afforded to others." If you're angry, scared – we are too. But we're not taking this lying down. Schelling recommends the action items compiled by the ACLU, including voting (early voting runs through Nov. 2, and Election Day is Nov. 6), speaking up during comment periods on proposed federal regulations, and donating to trans orgs. Speaking of, TENT is the only trans led group in Texas that's part of the statewide LGBTQ Coalition fighting anti-LGBTQ legislation. With an all-trans, mostly volunteer staff, they could use whatever funds you've got. But that's not all they do: If you're looking for support they're able to link you to resources. Tonight, GirlFriend ATX and ATX Trans Pride welcome all to embrace our community at Trans Dance for Your Rights, at Cheer Up Charlies, 9pm, where the bar will donate 100% of the tab to TENT.

2 To Do

Glowed Up: Monsters vs. Fairies Unbounded – a creative studio promoting and supporting LGBTQ and POC creatives – is bringing back their latest installment of the mini-ball series just in time for Halloween. Walkers – those struttin' it on the runway, not zombies – are invited to shantay to the themes of Sex Siren, Runway, Fairy Realness, and more. Winners will be gifted some priceless connections between creatives and makers within the community. Get ready to glow, grrrls. Sat., Oct. 27, 9pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.unbounded.life.

She Talks: Here & Queer Grrrl, we've got some stuff to talk about. Join me – yer Qmmunity editor – with Alicia Weigel, Anita Obasi, and Drew Riley for a discussion on making queer'd space via language, art, and more. Moderarted by Illyana Bocanegra. Mon., Oct. 29, 7-9pm. Good Snake Studio, 1109 Shady Ln. $5. www.bossbabes.org.

Q'd Up

Fuego A Halloween-inspired party for Scorpios and fans. No racist costumes, plz. Thu., Oct. 25, 10pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $8.

Michelle Tea at UT Iconic queer writer Michelle Tea discusses her latest work. Fri., Oct. 26, 4-5:30pm. Patton Hall, 305 E. 23rd, UT campus Free.

Gender Fluids Live A "deliciously depraved" podcast with Austin Smartt and Arielle Isaac Norman. Fri., Oct. 26, 8pm. Unit C, 1710 E. Second. Free.

AFF: Boy Erased Screening No badge required! Folks can purchase single film tickets 20 minutes ahead of each screening. Sat., Oct. 27, 7:15pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. www.austinfilmfestival.com.

What’s Your Fantasy? Ball A costume ball benefiting Kind Clinic. Sat., Oct. 27, 8-11pm. The Line Hotel, 111 E. Cesar Chavez. $75. www.kindclinic.org.

ToyBOX Happy birthday, Chique Fil-Atio! Sat., Oct. 27, 9pm-12mid. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35 Frontage Rd. $6.

Brunch with the “Boys” Colleen DeForest and Zane Zena screen The Craft. Sun., Oct. 28, 1pm & 3:55pm. Alamo Ritz, 320 E. Sixth. $14.

Our Haunted Brunch Come as you aren't to Austin Black Pride's Sunday Funday. Sun., Oct. 28, 12:30-3pm. Tillery Kitchen, 3201 E. Cesar Chavez. Free.

Greetings From Queer Mountain It's creepy and it's ... dirty erotica to turn yer cheeks red. It's Slasherific October storytelling. Mon., Oct. 29, 9-10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Trans Feminisms Reading Group Dig into "The Transfeminist Manifesto" by Emi Koyama. Tue., Oct. 30, 4-5:30pm. Patton Hall, 305 E. 23rd, UT campus.

UnMasked: A Spooky Soirée An evening of thrills for queer youth. Tue., Oct. 30, 7-9pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons.

Halloween Disco Terror Daddie Dearest and Gino Scaramuzza get groovy for things that go bump in the night to benefit Counter Balance ATX. Wed., Oct. 31, 7pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5.

Drag Me To The Picture Show Pay your respect to Rocky Horror with live bands and drag. Wed., Oct. 31, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5+.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQ
Qmmunity
Qmmunity
Modern-day cultural fads

Sarah Marloff, Oct. 19, 2018

Qmmunity
Qmmunity
On self-care, Halloween month, and getting the queer vote out

Sarah Marloff, Oct. 12, 2018

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity
Qmmunity
On making space and the return of two favorites

Sarah Marloff, Oct. 5, 2018

Qmmunity
Qmmunity
Gender Unbound: bigger and better than ever

Sarah Marloff, Sept. 28, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQ, Unbounded, Glowed Up, Anita Obasi, Kind Clinic, TENT, Transgender Education Network of Texas, Emmett Schelling, Department of Health and Human Services, ACLU

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Benjamin Booker, Bully, Tele Novella
Mohawk
Free Screening of Coco
at Paramount Theatre
Glowed Up: Monsters vs. Fairies at Cheer Up Charlies
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  