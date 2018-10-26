"Our lives are just as human and real as our cisgender counterparts," Emmett Schelling, the executive director of the Transgender Education Network of Texas, says in response to the Trump administration's latest attack on the trans community. According to The New York Times, the Department of Health and Human Services wants to establish a legal and small-minded definition of sex – "as either male or female, unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with ... Any dispute about one's sex would have to be clarified using genetic testing" – under Title IX (federal law banning gender discrimination). If enacted, this will erase federal recognition – and protections – of trans Americans. Schelling sums up, "forcing anti-trans bills into law effectively attacks a group of people that have done nothing but ask for the same dignity and protections under the law that are afforded to others." If you're angry, scared – we are too. But we're not taking this lying down. Schelling recommends the action items compiled by the ACLU, including voting (early voting runs through Nov. 2, and Election Day is Nov. 6), speaking up during comment periods on proposed federal regulations, and donating to trans orgs. Speaking of, TENT is the only trans led group in Texas that's part of the statewide LGBTQ Coalition fighting anti-LGBTQ legislation. With an all-trans, mostly volunteer staff, they could use whatever funds you've got. But that's not all they do: If you're looking for support they're able to link you to resources. Tonight, GirlFriend ATX and ATX Trans Pride welcome all to embrace our community at Trans Dance for Your Rights, at Cheer Up Charlies, 9pm, where the bar will donate 100% of the tab to TENT.

2 To Do

Glowed Up: Monsters vs. Fairies Unbounded – a creative studio promoting and supporting LGBTQ and POC creatives – is bringing back their latest installment of the mini-ball series just in time for Halloween. Walkers – those struttin' it on the runway, not zombies – are invited to shantay to the themes of Sex Siren, Runway, Fairy Realness, and more. Winners will be gifted some priceless connections between creatives and makers within the community. Get ready to glow, grrrls. Sat., Oct. 27, 9pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.unbounded.life.

She Talks: Here & Queer Grrrl, we've got some stuff to talk about. Join me – yer Qmmunity editor – with Alicia Weigel, Anita Obasi, and Drew Riley for a discussion on making queer'd space via language, art, and more. Moderarted by Illyana Bocanegra. Mon., Oct. 29, 7-9pm. Good Snake Studio, 1109 Shady Ln. $5. www.bossbabes.org.

Q'd Up

Fuego A Halloween-inspired party for Scorpios and fans. No racist costumes, plz. Thu., Oct. 25, 10pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $8.

Michelle Tea at UT Iconic queer writer Michelle Tea discusses her latest work. Fri., Oct. 26, 4-5:30pm. Patton Hall, 305 E. 23rd, UT campus Free.

Gender Fluids Live A "deliciously depraved" podcast with Austin Smartt and Arielle Isaac Norman. Fri., Oct. 26, 8pm. Unit C, 1710 E. Second. Free.

AFF: Boy Erased Screening No badge required! Folks can purchase single film tickets 20 minutes ahead of each screening. Sat., Oct. 27, 7:15pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. www.austinfilmfestival.com.

What’s Your Fantasy? Ball A costume ball benefiting Kind Clinic. Sat., Oct. 27, 8-11pm. The Line Hotel, 111 E. Cesar Chavez. $75. www.kindclinic.org.

ToyBOX Happy birthday, Chique Fil-Atio! Sat., Oct. 27, 9pm-12mid. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35 Frontage Rd. $6.

Brunch with the “Boys” Colleen DeForest and Zane Zena screen The Craft. Sun., Oct. 28, 1pm & 3:55pm. Alamo Ritz, 320 E. Sixth. $14.

Our Haunted Brunch Come as you aren't to Austin Black Pride's Sunday Funday. Sun., Oct. 28, 12:30-3pm. Tillery Kitchen, 3201 E. Cesar Chavez. Free.

Greetings From Queer Mountain It's creepy and it's ... dirty erotica to turn yer cheeks red. It's Slasherific October storytelling. Mon., Oct. 29, 9-10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Trans Feminisms Reading Group Dig into "The Transfeminist Manifesto" by Emi Koyama. Tue., Oct. 30, 4-5:30pm. Patton Hall, 305 E. 23rd, UT campus.

UnMasked: A Spooky Soirée An evening of thrills for queer youth. Tue., Oct. 30, 7-9pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons.

Halloween Disco Terror Daddie Dearest and Gino Scaramuzza get groovy for things that go bump in the night to benefit Counter Balance ATX. Wed., Oct. 31, 7pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5.

Drag Me To The Picture Show Pay your respect to Rocky Horror with live bands and drag. Wed., Oct. 31, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5+.