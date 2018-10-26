Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Fri., Oct. 26, 2018

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to Bloomberg News, farmers in the U.S. Northeast dumped almost 145 million pounds of milk through July 2018, the most in at least a decade – including 23.6 million pounds that month alone. The reasons include tariffs, and changing tastes in our appetite for Greek yogurt.

In 2004, UT researchers invented a Halloween-based imaginary char­acter called the Candy Witch to see reactions from young children.

The Forbes Pigment Collection includes two tubes of Mummy Brown, which were made from the rendered gunk of the Egyptian dead. In addition to being used as paint, ingested mummy was believed to cure health issues. The fad ended in the mid-19th century when The Handbook of Young Artists and Amateurs in Oil Painting advised there was nothing to be gained from smearing canvases with mummy.

In 2016, for the first time, more than half of the American dead were cremated.

According to the Fatal Light Awareness Program (FLAP), between 100 million and 1 billion North American birds die annually after colliding with windows. You can report deaths at www.d-bird.org.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
