2018 is drawing to an end, and we still can't get a day's peace. Last week, the Houston-based U.S. Pastor Council filed one of two lawsuits attacking Austin's nondiscrimination ordinance – the one that says its illegal to discriminate against LGBTQ employees or would-be hires. If the name is triggering a panic attack, it's because these pastors also had a hand in creating last year's bathroom bill. I'd love to find them a new hobby, say crocheting, instead of trying to unravel hard-won basic rights that don't actually affect them .... Days later, the equally homophobic Texas Values filed a second suit targeting all of Austin's LGBTQ NDOs. Though I'm oddly flattered to be diminished as a "modern-day cultural fad," I'm lost somewhere between one massive eye roll and a growing anxiety that myself and everyone around me is being slowly gaslighted: What about separation of church and state? How come Christian religious "liberties" can pull rank over us? What about separation of church and state? A city spokesperson assures us, Austin is "proud" of our NDOs and the "protections it provides .... We are prepared to vigorously defend the city against this challenge to the city's civil rights protections." Thanks y'all, but. Still. It's likely to be another drawn-out, mind-melting fight. At least we have each other, my gorgeous co-fads.

2 To Do

Babetown Austin This New York staple is traveling through town to create a pop-up qmmunity space over a home-cooked meal. Alex Koones, an NYC chef, threw her first official dinner party for queer women, trans, and nonbinary community members in the fall of 2016. Now, following tons of sold-out events, Koones is touring the event. $35 gets you dinner, an open (beer and wine) bar, and quality time with some real cute queers. Fri., Oct. 19, 7pm-12mid. Private residence. $35. www.beyourownbabe.com.

Sad Girls Only The Cure said it best: "I don't care if Monday's blue ... because Friday I'm in love." Certainly, Friday has all the fun, but that doesn't mean you can't take those Monday blues and turn them into dragspiration. So shake up your Monday with Ruby Knight and Louisianna Purchase's newest show spotlighting the "softer side" of drag. Queens, in all their emo-iterations, will dare to bare their emotions. Louisianna explains, SGO will provide a cathartic space for all to "get in touch with their feelings and revel in it." Need something to wash down those tears? Cake will be served to say: "Sit down, have something sweet, and let's go on a journey." Mon., Oct. 22, 9pm-12mid. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $7.

Q'd Up

Gender Portraits Artist Talk: Drew Riley discusses the complexity of gender through art. Thu., Oct. 18, 7pm. Prizer Gallery, 2023 E. Cesar Chavez. www.prizerartsandletters.org.

Fright Tropics Louisianna Purchase hosts a night of mayhem and merriment with DJs Rhythmicity and Daddie Dearest. Thu., Oct. 18, 9pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th.

A Night Along Corpse Road A drag show inspired by all the beautiful and creepy things that go bump in the night. Fri., Oct. 19, 8-11pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Drag Queen of Halloween Pageant A battle for lead scream queen from the ladiez of Poo Poo Platter. 18 and up. Fri., Oct. 19, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

QPOC Movie Night: Brown Girls Head to allgo for a screening and convo on the first few episodes of this queer web series. Sat., Oct. 20, 2-4pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free. www.allgo.org.

Too Black to Be Queer, Too Queer to Be Black Discuss race and sexuality on a cultural and national level. Sat., Oct. 20, 5-8pm. Pour Choices, 401 E. Sixth. Free.

Skiveez Underwear Night Hot boys, cool breeze, no pants required. Third Saturdays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Lumberjanes Signing Celebrate the release of Lilah Sturges' latest graphic novel! Sun., Oct. 21, 2-3pm. Austin Books & Comics, 5002 N. Lamar. www.austinbooks.com.

We Vote Too Texas Edition From #MeToo to #WeVoteToo, cast your vote on the first day of early voting. Mon., Oct. 22, 7am-7pm. www.fb.com/wevotetoo2018.

Building Community Under the ACE Umbrella A QPOC conversation on asexuality. Tue., Oct. 23, 6:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1.

LGBT(Q) Phone Bank HRCATX wants to get queers jazzed for the Nov. 6 elections. Training provided. Thu., Oct. 25, 5:30-8pm. Mercury Mambo, 1107 S. Eighth.

Fuego 'Tis the best time of year. A Halloween-inspired party for Scorpios and their fans. Don't be a dick, and no racist costumes. Thu., Oct. 25, 10pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $8.