Columns

Day Trips: Altstadt Brewery

German-style brewery’s tasting room opens outside Fredericksburg

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Oct. 19, 2018


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Altstadt Brewery outside of Fredericksburg brings a little bit of Germany to the Hill Country.

Adhering to the German Purity Law of 1516, the brewery puts nothing but hops, barley, yeast, and water into the beer. The new state-of-the-art brewery goes a step further by mimicking the mineral composition of the artesian spring water of Germany. The Texas water is filtered through reverse osmosis, says Peter Koestler, brewmaster and native German. Natural minerals are then put back into the water. The lager uses water similar in composition to that found in Munich, the altbier copies water from Düsseldorf, and the kölsch mirrors Cologne where the style originated.


Although the brewery has been producing for more than a year for retail distribution, the new German castle on Highway 290 had its grand opening in early October. Now you can sample the brewery's three signature brews in a German-style biergarten, along with nine other beers on tap only in the tasting room.

The brewery is a project of the Scripps family, famous for their media investments, but with a history in the Fredericksburg area. Besides the brewery, the German-style compound also houses an event center that is already open, and a German restaurant that opens later this year.

Chef Alex Ralston says the restaurant will feature foods of the six flags of Texas, not just Bavarian fare. The kitchen prepares menus for banquets and pub grub in the biergarten.


Altstadt Brewery is at 6120 Highway 290 E. about 10 minutes east of Fredericksburg. The biergarten opens from noon to 8pm Sunday through Friday, and Saturday from noon to 9pm. For more info, call 830/304-2337 or go to www.altstadtbeer.com.

1,421st in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Stella Mare RV Resort, Galveston
Day Trips: Stella Mare RV Resort, Galveston
Pair of beach houses offer an island retreat

Gerald E. McLeod, Oct. 12, 2018

Day Trips: African American Museum, Dallas
Day Trips: African American Museum, Dallas
Jefferson’s Monticello exhibit takes straight look at slavery

Gerald E. McLeod, Oct. 5, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Altstadt Brewery, German Purity Law, Peter Koestler, Scripps family, Alex Ralston, pub grub

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
UT Soccer
Mike A. Myers Stadium
88rising
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Big Medium: War Tuba Recital at Big Medium
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  