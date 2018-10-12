Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Andy Warhol collected cookie jars.

In 2014, 50% of 30-year-old Americans made more than their parents. In 1970, 92% of 30-year-olds made more than their parents, according to economist Raj Chetty.

An endangered Polynesian bird, the megapode, lays and incubates its eggs in ground warmed by volcanic heat. It's possible that dinosaurs did the same.

Benjamin Franklin, the first postmaster general, and George Washington appeared on the 5- and 10-cent stamps, respectively. National postage stamps debuted in 1847. Before that, the recipient paid the postage.

Over 3 million people died from alcohol consumption in 2016, a new WHO report finds; more than 75% were men.