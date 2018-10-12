Day Trips: Stella Mare RV Resort, Galveston

Stella Mare RV Resort in Galveston goes beyond just supplying parking spots for homes on wheels. The addition of two Easter egg-colored, fully furnished houses provides a convenient and comfortable vacation retreat on the island.

Sometimes a family or group of friends wants a place where they can all be together for meals, games, and sightseeing adventures. These four-bedroom cottages on stilts provide all of the necessary amenities, plus easy access to Galveston attractions.

The 195-slip RV park attracts vacationers in the summer and winter Texans during the cooler months. Cindy Harter, the general manager, says that a number of the long-term guests are families from Houston who leave their RV parked in Galveston as a weekend home at the beach.

Harter says that the park's large swimming pool is the most popular feature, but there is room for the kids to play, and horseshoe pits and volleyball for older kids.

Across the road is Sunny Beach, a stretch of sand popular with locals because they can park at the water's edge. While there are no services at the free beach other than the ice cream truck that comes by in the afternoons, it is a great place to look for seashells.

The two houses at Stella Mare have wraparound porches that offer views of the sunset. The well-stocked kitchen goes well with the large dining room table. The four bedrooms can accommodate 12 to 14 guests. Even the family pet is welcome.

Stella Mare RV Resort is on the west end of Galveston off of FM 3005. Rates range from $350-400 per night with a two-night minimum. RV site rates are around $70-90 per day. For information, call 409/632-7017 or go to www.stellamarervresort.com.

