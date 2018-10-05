Columns

The Luv Doc: The Depravity of a Gruntle

Dragging someone out of black hole is never easy

By The Luv Doc, Fri., Oct. 5, 2018

The Luv Doc: The Depravity of a Gruntle

Dear Luv Doc,

I don't know if this counts as a love advice question, but I bet you can answer it anyway. My friend and I have been working at the same company for more than 10 years. Two years ago, her very sweet boss was hired away by another company and one of my friend's co-workers – her nemesis – was promoted to be her boss. Of course, she was miserable from the start and began looking for another job herself within a few weeks. She is still looking for a job after all this time because we work in a very competitive industry. Meanwhile, she is terrible to be around at work. She complains about almost everything – the work she's doing, her co-workers, the temperature in the building – even what other people are wearing! She complains so much that I can barely stand to be around her – at work or even in our off-hours. She never used to be like this, but short of finding her a new job, how can I snap her out of it?

– Sore Ears

No, this clearly isn't a love advice question, but rest easy. I am equally unqualified to give all kinds of advice, which makes it all the more puzzling why no one has ever asked me how to rebuild a carburetor. I feel fairly certain that would be worth several thousand words on stoichiometry, asteroids, and dinosaurs of the Cretaceous period.

Anyway, yes, you're right. I can answer your question. The only way to snap your disgruntled friend out of her funk of negativity is to gruntle her. But wait, before you go searching the internet to be outraged by the depravity of a gruntle, simmer down. I already checked. The craziest thing I could find was an Urban Dictionary listing that defined gruntle as "sex with someone wearing a kilt." YAWN.

Actually, to gruntle someone is to please them. It's a legit word with a sketchy past, but I feel it's appropriate here because people always describe workers as being disgruntled. Maybe that sounds better than "chronically angry." I can imagine some clever suit in a management meeting saying, "What if we stop asking Jeff why he is chronically angry about always having to replace the coffee filter and instead say, 'Hey Jeff, you seem a little disgruntled.'" What a great idea! That should keep Jeff from losing his shit one morning and ventilating his co-workers with an AR-15.

It's a lot to ask someone to go around shitting rainbows all day, but there is actual, scientific evidence that negativity breeds negativity. Truth be told, it's highly unlikely that some trite phrase like "Accentuate the positive!" is going to change your friend's outlook. What you can do, however, is to simply refuse to engage in the negativity with her. Tell her you find her constant complaining depressing and that, henceforth, you would like to have positive and productive conversations or have none at all. Ideally, if she values your friendship, she will make an effort, and when she does, be encouraging. Everybody loves a cheerleader when the cheerleader is cheering for them. Oh, and one more thing: If this doesn't work, don't get disgruntled. Dragging someone out of a black hole is never easy, but it's well worth the effort.

Need some advice from the Luv Doc? Send your questions to the Luv Doc, or check out the Luv Doc Archive.
More The Luv Doc columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Luv Doc
Luv Doc: The Morning Grump
Luv Doc: The Morning Grump
Part of being a monster is lacking the self-awareness that you are a monster

The Luv Doc, Sept. 28, 2018

The Luv Doc: A Graceful Exit
The Luv Doc: A Graceful Exit
Leaving someone pretty much implies you have something more important to do

The Luv Doc, Sept. 21, 2018

More The Luv Doc
Luv Doc: The Real Yoko
Luv Doc: The Real Yoko
Some people aren’t easily able to shamelessly express themselves through movement

The Luv Doc, Sept. 14, 2018

Luv Doc: Deranged Incredulity
Luv Doc: Deranged Incredulity
Buzzing hard on 20mg of Blue Bell-soaked THC

The Luv Doc, Sept. 7, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Luv Doc

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Corn Lovers Fiesta w/ Slobberbone, Hamell, Cunto!, Hickoids, 8 Ball Aitken
Empire Control Room
Boo at the Zoo
at Austin Zoo
Generative Art Project: denial.of.service at 1621 E. Sixth #1107
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  