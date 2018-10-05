I’m mad. I had a lovely intro planned for Hallowen season, my favorite events, and a panel discussion I'm a part of on Tuesday (She Talks: Here & Queer, Nepantla, 1209i E. Cesar Chavez, 7-9pm, $5). But I'm having a hard time putting on my Ra-Ra pants in the midst of Brett Kavanaugh. I haven't stopped thinking about my own #MeToo experiences since Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave her heart-wrenching testimony. These stories – even the ones we've all learned to downplay and let go because it wasn't rape and I didn't say no even though I didn't want to – live in so many of us. This week, for survivors (as evidenced by my personal Facebook feed where no less than five friends bravely shared their stories), has been painstakingly hard. Rape culture and "boys will be boys" mentality is so ingrained in America, it's nearly impossible to imagine a world in which we can share our stories and be believed, let alone supported. Harder yet to imagine a world where so many entitled assholes don't feel like it's their birthright to take whatever they want from women, from queers, from children, from loved ones. I guess all this is to say, I promise to make space to believe, to listen, to care, to fight. Tuesday's talk (moderated by Bossbabes' Illyana Bocanegra, with myself, Alicia Weigel, and Anita Obasi) is about language and making space for the qmmunity. I couldn't think of a better time to join the conversation.

2 To Do

Die Felicia Birthday Spooktacular Forget the pumpkin spice lattes – you know it’s fall when the horror lovers come out to play. Take, for example, our most favorite scream queens who are kicking off Halloween month with a birthday blood bash to commemorate Zane Zena’s birthday and Louisianna’s dragiversay! This all-out monster mash features the Monster a Go-Go Boys and hellish performances from the witchiest of queens: Moana Lisa, Papi Churro, Mascara Rivers, Rosalind Hussell, and Sticky Gold. Add in special guests Drew Hart, Rhonda Jewels, and a goth market and it’s sure to be a graveyard smash. Sat., Oct. 6, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

Lesbian Wedding: Welcome Homo The queerest daytime dance party that gets wilder with the sunset returns with cake, QTs, and a stellar musical lineup including Tomboi, Mama Duke, p1nkstar, Lidia Moreno, and more, plus mind-melting special guests. We suggest starting on the patio before bustin’ loose, dropping low, and shimmying around on the dance floor. Sun., Oct. 7, 2-8pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville, Free.

Q'd Up

Booksigning With Tillie Walden Austin's d'awe-inspiring graphic novelist returns home to share On a Sunbeam. Thu., Oct. 4, 6-9pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar. www.bookpeople.com.

Born This Way Baby Celebrate Gaga's return to the big screen with some of Austin's greatest queens. Fri., Oct. 5, 9pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

Queer Up Charlies A night of sweet tunes, queer vibes, and dance-worthy beats. Fri., Oct. 5, 9pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 suggested.

Saturday Social Lesbutante & the Boss want you to gather your grrrls and getcher groove on. First Saturdays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Open NOH8 Photo Shoot First-come, first-served style. Sat., Oct. 6, 2-4pm. Dunkin' Donuts, 2402 Guadalupe. $25-40. www.noh8campaign.com.

Austin Gears Gear Night Come dressed to impress with good vibes only. Sat., Oct. 6, 10pm-2am. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Super Gay Tiki Drag Show: The Love Witch After peeping The Love Witch (4pm), head downstairs for a tiki party drag dream. Sun., Oct. 7, 6:30-8:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

Fast-Track Cities Meetings The four groups will meet to continue working toward 90-90-90 by 2020. See schedule online. Tue., Oct. 9, 9am-4pm. 2800 Webberville. www.fb.com/austinftc.

Homo Arigato: The Neon Demon The queer film series presents beautiful visuals and a questionable plot line. Tue., Oct. 9, 7pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $12. www.austinfilm.org/cinema.

Boiz of Austin: Drag Me to Hell The Boiz are serving spooktacular drag with thrills, chills, and QTs that go bump in the night. Tue., Oct. 9, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Three Dollar Bill! Arielle Isaac Norman and Jered McCorkle host a hearty dose of queer stand-up. Second Thursdays, 8pm. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $3. www.hivemindhairco.com.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Presents: Werq the World RuPaul's right hand Michelle Visage brings some of Drag Race's best queens to shantay all over Austin's main stage. Thu., Oct. 11, 9pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $39-150. www.fb.com/werqtheworld.