Columns

Day Trips: African American Museum, Dallas

Jefferson’s Monticello exhibit takes straight look at slavery

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Oct. 5, 2018


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

The African American Museum is bringing to Dallas a poignant exhibition on human bondage and the man who wrote "all men are created equal."

Originally organized by the Thomas Jefferson Foundation and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2012, the exhibit takes an unblinking look at slavery and the founding of the nation. Drawing from historical archives, "Slavery at Jefferson's Monticello: Paradox in Liberty" has been expanded to 300 rare items from the third president's home and includes new content on Sally Hemings.

One of the most famous African-American women in U.S. history, Sally Hemings gave birth to at least six children by Jefferson. She was the daughter of Jefferson's father-in-law and an enslaved woman, becoming Jefferson's companion after his wife's death.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

During his lifetime, Jefferson owned more than 600 humans, of which he set free only two. The Virginia planter was cognizant of the moral dilemma of the "deplorable entanglement" of slavery in a free society. Yet at his death, 130 individuals were sold to help satisfy his debts.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Besides the Hemingses and Jeffersons, the exhibition chronicles six other families that lived at Monticello. More than the artifacts, it is the human stories that are the backbone of the exhibit. Among them was Joseph Fossett, a freed Jefferson slave, who worked to buy the freedom of his wife and children.

As the plaque at the beginning of the exhibit says: "We cannot have a clear view of Jefferson and the founding of our nation if we leave slavery out of the story."

"Slavery at Jefferson's Monticello: Paradox in Liberty" continues at the African American Museum in Dallas at Fair Park through Dec. 31. To purchase tickets, go to www.aamdallas.org.

1,419th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Round Rock Honey
Day Trips: Round Rock Honey
Take a sweet trip to the land of golden sauce

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 28, 2018

Day Trips: San Felipe de Austin Historic Site
Day Trips: San Felipe de Austin Historic Site
Original Texas capital returns through new museum

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 21, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The African American Museum, Thomas Jefferson Foundation, National Museum of African American History and Culture, "Slavery at Jefferson's Monticello: Paradox in Liberty", Sally Hemings, Joseph Fossett, history, museums

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Texas Stars
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Generative Art Project: denial.of.service at 1621 E. Sixth #1107
Boo at the Zoo
at Austin Zoo
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  