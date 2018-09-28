They say third time’s a charm, and that's looking to be a truism for this year's Gender Unbound Art Festival, which takes over the Blue Genie Art Bazaar space (6100 Airport) this Saturday and Sunday, noon-10pm. Returning with double the days for its third year, this art fest continues to spotlight and celebrate trans, intersex, and nonbinary artists. This year, Gender Unbound – created by Gender Portraits artist (and 2017 Best of Austin winner) Drew Riley – is bringing in more than 50 artists across all genres, styles, and mediums, including a performance by poet Alok Vaid-Menon, a film screening of sometimes local director Lisa Donato's newest short "There You Are" – written by and starring the always amazing Jen Richards – and international visual artist Ariane Sirota. Come nightfall, attendees are invited to stick around for wow-worthy burlesque, drag, and dance parties fueled by Krudas Cubensi and DJ GirlFriend. Besides, you can experience all this and way more – while also supporting trans and intersex artists – for only $10-15. So go ahead, dive in head first, and look for more coverage online at austinchronicle.com/qmmunity.

Fuego Spice up your night with TK Tunchez's qpocalypse. This dance party-meets-market knows how to create much-needed space for Austin's QPOC communities and infuses that space with good vibes, good music, and good people. This month's party features sounds by Chorizo Funk and the Regal People, while Anita Hug emcees. Plus, drag stars Tatiana Cholula, Papi Churro, Ruby Knight, and Banshee Rose will be turning lewks in honor of Latinx Heritage month. All welcome, but don't be a dick. Thu., Sept. 27, 9pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville. $5.

#DragTheVote: Candidates & Community Leaders Did you know there's a ton of events aimed at getting out the queer vote? Take, for example, Sunday's Drag the Vote. Sure, they wont have every candidate in attendance (we highly encourage you to get to know the rest), but this is a great place to learn about some folks running for mayor, City Council districts 1, 3, and 8, and more. PFLAG's Anna Nguyen, all around badass Claire Bow, and more will be there to further the queer conversation. And follow our election coverage at austinchronicle.com/elections. Sun., Sept. 30, 2-4pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover.

Cosmic Chronicles Go deep interstellar at the ultra underground party. Fri., Sept. 28, 10pm-5am. Email for address. $17-22. hello@vibe-vessel.com.

Bedpost Bar & Boogie Bash Sure they're known for titillating tales, but these BedPost peeps know how to party, too! Fri., Sept. 28, 7-11pm. Springdale Station, 979 Springdale. $10-20.

Final Friday Turn down the lights and turn up the kink at Package Menswear's fetish event. Last Fridays, 10pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado.

Martini Ranch: Hidden Valley The latest round of queer comedy. Sat., Sept. 29, 7-8pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport.

Drag Brunch With Rhonda Jewels Served alongside biscuits and gravy. Last Saturdays. Irene's, 506 West Ave.

Austin QueerGirl Launch Some of L.A.'s LHBs are throwing "high-energy" parties for queer women and everyone under the rainbow umbrella. Sat., Sept. 29, 1-6pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $15-20. www.queergirlevents.com.

Unite the Fight Gala The Equality Alliance raises dough for local orgs. Sat., Sept. 29, 6:30-11:30pm. Hilton Hotel, 500 E. Fourth. $125-175. www.theequalityalliance.com.

Service With Supraman and Ansem "Expect it hard": Resident Mouthfeel creates the space with some special guests. Sat., Sept. 29, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Fourth Annual Blue Ball Are you ready to turn a lewk while turning up for a good cause? Sat., Sept. 29, 10pm-2am. Elysium, 705 Red River.

Brunch With the “Boys” Colleen DeForrest and Althea Trix serve up 1999 drama, intrigue, and teenage sex appeal with two viewings of Cruel Intentions. Sun., Sept. 30, 12:30pm & 3:45pm. Alamo Ritz, 320 E. Sixth. $14.

Die Felicia Presents Horror Classics Zane Zena and Louisianna Purchase screen 1982's Season of the Witch, a camptastic classic. Sun., Sept. 30, 8:30-11:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. Free.

Coffee With Dr. Z Nicolazzo Assistant professor of Trans Studies in Education at University of Arizona talks to the GSC before hir 11:30am lecture. Mon., Oct. 1, 10:15-11:15am. UT Gender and Sexuality Center, 2201 Speedway. www.fb.com/utgsc.