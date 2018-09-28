Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The total surface area of lungs varies, but it's equal to roughly the same area as one side of a tennis court.

"The Book of Ephraim," the epic poem by James Merrill, was inspired by messages received through a Ouija board. "The Book of Ephraim" constituted the major part of the poet's seventh anthology, Divine Comedies, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1977.

William L. Murphy invented the Murphy bed so he could receive a female visitor in his studio flat without scandalizing the neighbors.

According to British researchers, some mammals – including ferrets, mice, dogs, and apes – have a bone inside their penis, called the baculum. The shape of this bone helps them have sex for extended periods of time. Ferret sex can last as long as three hours.

The terms under which the N.Y. Stock Exchange was formed are called the "Buttonwood Agreement" because they were signed under a buttonwood (sycamore) tree at 68 Wall Street in 1792.