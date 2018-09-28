Columns

Day Trips: Round Rock Honey

Take a sweet trip to the land of golden sauce

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Sept. 28, 2018


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Round Rock Honey opens the sweet world of bees to closer inspection. You don't have to put on a beekeeper's suit to explore the story of making honey.

Konrad Bouffard started the honey company in 2002 when he thought the product on the grocery store shelves had a watered-down flavor. A former high school teacher who had also worked as a chef, Bouffard began experimenting with hives in his backyard garden.

"I noticed right away differences in honey," Bouffard says. Most of all he saw the difference in unadulterated raw honey. Like a fine wine, his honey has a rich complex flavor. Bouffard eventually branched into a variety of honey products, including honey aged in bourbon barrels.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Harvesting honey "is not unlike a dairy company," says J Tharaldson, the factory's general manager.

The company has 97 bee yards scattered around Texas with contract beekeepers. The autumn flowers are blooming, which adds a subtle seasonal flavor to the golden sauce.

If you want to learn a little bit about the world of bees, join one of the Saturday factory tours. No live bees are encountered during the hourlong tour sampling the goodness of honey.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Once you discover the exciting world of an apiarist, you might want to enroll in a beekeeping class with Round Rock Honey. Bouffard says that beekeeping is like animal husbandry: Basically, you have to be responsible for your herd of honeybees.

Round Rock Honey is a short distance west of I-35 in Round Rock at 1308 Chisholm Trail. There is a small retail outlet, plus they carry apiarist supplies. Give them a call at 512/828-5416, or check them out online at www.roundrockhoney.com.

1,418th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: San Felipe de Austin Historic Site
Day Trips: San Felipe de Austin Historic Site
Original Texas capital returns through new museum

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 21, 2018

Day Trips: Chandler Guest Ranch, Dryden
Day Trips: Chandler Guest Ranch, Dryden
Former fishing camp still an oasis on the Pecos River

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 14, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Round Rock Honey, Konrad Bouffard, J Tharaldson, honey, apiary

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Growlers, Surfbort
Mohawk
Music Moves Austin Candidate Forum Night 1 at Antone's Nightclub
Sylvia Acevedo: Path to the Stars at BookPeople
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  