A weasel word is a term for words and phrases like "researchers believe" and "most people think," which seem to make arguments appear specific or meaningful even though they are ambiguous and vague.

Today, Americans stick to the first verse of "The Star-Spangled Banner," but the poem contains four stanzas. The third is contentious to some: "No refuge could save the hireling and slave/ From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave." Most agree that Francis Scott Key was referring to the Colonial Marines, a battalion of runaway slaves who fought alongside the British in the War of 1812.

In medieval England, swans were valuable articles of trade and by law belonged to the Crown except those marked by other official swan owners during the annual swan upping (or census). Royal swan uppers wore scarlet coats. For health reasons, the swan census is still conducted in England each July.

In Detroit, Greek salad includes beets, and in the Tampa Bay area, it often includes potato salad.

Want to drive drunk in Japan? First offense will land you up to 5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows has appeared weekly in The Austin Chronicle since Sept. 23, 1988.

