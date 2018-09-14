What do p1nkstar, Krudas Cubensi, and Fat Bottom Cabaret all have in common? For one thing, they're all playing Picturebox Saturday. For another, they're some of Austin's most talented QPOC/QTPOC artists. Joining them for allgo's Our Voices Community Showcase (9pm, Picturebox Studio, 701 Tillery, $5-10) – and rounding out a jaw-dropping lineup – is Wanda Cuesta Kruda, Mama Duke, Beanz and Rice, and Blakchyl. By now, you should know Qmmunity is a huge fan of all things allgo, a statewide org based here in Austin that celebrates, promotes, and nurtures Central Texas' queer communities of color, but this lineup is above and beyond even for allgo. Priscilla Hale, allgo's executive director, tells us this show is all about supporting the development and production of these artists' work. Hale is especially excited to welcome the Bay Area's Kruda, co-founder of Krudas Cubensi with Odaymara Cuesta and Olivia Prendes, to the event. Though Kruda no longer performs with the queer activist hip-hop group, which formed in Cuba in the 1990s, they'll all come together – perhaps on stage – Saturday night. We can only hope for a musical reunion that will leave no soul unmoving. If you're looking to get your dance on, while supporting queer artists of color, this is the place to be.

2 To Do

Homo Arigato: The Wild Boys Jeremy, Tish, and Austin Film Society are at it again. After a few months off – to prepare for and recover from the pair's first-ever Contrast Film Festival – they're bringing back their queer film series Homo Arigato. But, for those who don't know, these aren't your typical queer movies. Instead, Homo Arigato prizes itself for sharing rare queer films of the niche variety. This month they're screening a 2018 French film by director Bertrand Mandico. Expect boys, played by girls, committing crimes, and facing reformation. Tue., Sept. 18, 8:30-10:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35. $11.25. www.homoarigato.com.

Hail Yasss! Florence + the Machine Drag Tribute The princesses of Poo Poo Platter are well-practiced in serving up cosmic love and this month, Kitty, Bulimianne, Louisianna, Summer, Zane, and Arcie are going all dog days are over over Florence Welch and her epic sounds. To make the night xtra they're bringing in special guest queens Mandy Quinn, Chique Fil-Atio, and Honey St. Claire, while DJ Daddie Dearest holds down the beat. Fri., Sept. 14, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

Q'd Up

Ensuring Equity in Tech A convo on workplace representation with Danielle Skidmore, Angelica Erazo, and Preston James. Thu., Sept. 13, 5-7pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos.

Central Texas Health Coalition Learn the basics of providing hormone replacement therapy to trans and nonbinary patients. Thu., Sept. 13, 6-8pm. Zest Family Medicine, 1201 Lakeline Blvd., Cedar Park. Free.

Geeks on Fleek: Adult Cartoons You're invited to ooo and aaa this drag troupe on. Thu., Sept. 13, 10pm-1am. Elysium, 705 Red River. Free.

wILD 2.0 Mary Jane Styles hosts mind-popping drag with performers from Austin and San Marcos. Thu., Sept. 13, 10:30pm. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35 Frontage Rd. $5. www.hivemindhairco.com.

Lights Off: Leather & Gear Night Release yer inner (or outer) kink here and queer with Sir Rat Leather and Gearwear. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free. www.sellersaustin.com.

Skiveez Underwear Night Hot boys, cool breeze, no pants required. Third Saturdays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Where My Girls At Chase waterfalls on the dance floor and push it real good with DJ GirlFriend. Sat., Sept. 15, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Their Black Brunch Austin Black Pride is doing brunch for black nonbinary, intersex, and trans+ communities! Please RSVP for seat count. Sun., Sept. 16, 1-3pm. Tillery Kitchen & Bar, 3201 E. Cesar Chavez.

LGBTQ+ Authentic Relating Games Find deeper connections and a stronger sense of place at this not-yer-typical game night. Sun., Sept. 16, 3:30-6:30pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover. Donations accepted.

Dieciséis De Septiembre Laced with Romance invites you to an elegant dinner to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with Chef Josie Paredes of Nelly Nights Supper Club, and Dulce Vida Tequila cocktails. Sun., Sept. 16, 7-10pm. Laced With Romance Vintage, 2404 E. Seventh. $100. www.lacedwithromance.com.

k.d. lang: Ingénue Redux Tour We know, you've gotta constant craving for k.d. So catch her in all her glory celebrating 25 years of Ingénue: remastered and ready to blow yer mind. Tue., Sept. 18, 8pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $50-160. www.austintheatre.org.