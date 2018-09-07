Welcome to Qmmunity. After almost three years at the "Gay Place" helm, I've decided it's time for a revamp and I'm proud to say we're moving in a newer, bigger, and more encompassing direction.

Fourteen years ago, Kate Messer made history with the debut of "Gay Place," the Chronicle's first ever LGBTQ listings. The quarter-page section appeared in print on February 6, 2004. Over the years, Messer carved out a bigger and brighter space for Austin queers. While she called it "Gay Place," in ode to Billy Lee Brammer's book about midcentury Texas politics, she – along with Diana Welch, Stuart Getty, and Ash Bell (and a gaggle of unpaid queer minions like myself) – made it a place for anyone who sought shelter under the ever-growing LGBTQ umbrella. I've carried that torch, for her, for me, and for any queer who's picked up a Chronicle since her departure. We are, in fact, one of the few papers across the country that's made space for dedicated queer coverage. But more and more, I've found myself drawn to the colloquialism "qmmunity" because it always seems to fit and because language changes. Queers have pushed the expansion of language. We've reclaimed, created, and repurposed for something better, and I have no doubt that we will continue to do so. For now, however, I offer you this: Qmmunity. I hope you find it fits you, too.

2 To Do

aGLIFF If you couldn't tell by the cover story (see "PJ Raval's Call Her Ganda and the Murder of Beauty," Sept. 7), we're very excited for the 31st annual aGLIFF, now All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival. This year, they're not only bringing in some of film's most visionary makers (PJ Raval, Yen Tan, and Lisa Donato!), but also debuting panels. In fact, Qmmunity editor Sarah Marloff will be moderating one on casting with Jen Richards, aGLIFF honoree Jake Graf, and more (Sunday, Lamar Union, 12:30-1:30pm; open to all badgeholders). Thu.-Sun., Sept. 6-9. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. www.agliff.org

Melanin Book Club It's no secret, Qmmunity is a huge fan of Austin Black Pride and we're stoked to see the org throwing more events around town, including this low-key book club. They're kicking it all off this week with Perfect Peace by Daniel Black (a novel that tackles gender, family, and love). New members are welcome at any time, just grab a copy of the book first! And prepare for October's reading of local author Tarik Daniels' No Bonds So Strong. Reading hasn't felt this cool since yer middle school book fair. Thu., Sept. 6, 7:30-9pm. Out Youth, 909 E. 49th½. Free. www.austinblackpride.org.

Q'd Up

Lizzy Caroloke A kind queer karaoke shebang. First Thursdays, 8-11:30pm. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd.

The Residency BossBabes close out the season with DJ GirlFriend and visuals by Lauren Dickens. Thu., Sept. 6, 6-9pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth. Free.

Die Felicia Ghouls, goblins, and things that go bump in the night. 18 and up to play. Thu., Sept. 6, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

HIV & Aging Conference The eighth annual conference unites community leaders. Fri., Sept. 7. St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 E. Eighth. www.hivandagingconference.com.

Poppy & the Queer Queens of Qomedy A lesbionic laugh track. Fri., Sept. 7, 7pm. Parish, 214 E. Sixth. $29-45. www.queerqueensofqomedy.com.

Launch Party Celebrate the release of the Day Dreamer app with GirlFriend, Mama Duke, and more. Fri., Sept. 7, 8pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Martini Ranch: Hidden Valley The latest round of queer comedy. Saturdays through Sept. 29, 7-8pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B.

SMTX PRIDE Shake your tail feathers down south.Sat., Sept. 8 10am-6pm. San Marcos Plaza Park, 206 N. CM Allen Pkwy., San Marcos. www.fb.com/smtx.pride.

Drag Queens of the RINK Austin Anarchy Men's Roller Derby's second annual drag fundraiser. Sat., Sept. 8, 6:30-9:30pm. Rock Sports Arena, 3918 Gattis School Rd., Round Rock. $12-15.

ToyBOX: Golden Grillz Papi and Chique are climbing back outta the toy chest. Sat., Sept. 8, 10pm-1am. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $6.

TGQ Social A gender-diverse space for anyone who identifies on the genderqueer, trans, and/or nonbinary spectrum and allies. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Austin Pride Back Porch Bingo Game night with Lady-Grackle Birdbreath and Cupcake. Tue., Sept. 11, 7-9pm. Red's Porch, 3508 S. Lamar. Free.

Ensuring Equity in Tech From #MeToo to #BlackLivesMatter, City Council candidate Danielle Skidmore and panelists Angelica Erazo and Preston James discuss. Thu., Sept. 13, 5-7pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos.