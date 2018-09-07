Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 7, 2018

LBJ (along with Lady Bird and Lynda Bird) attended the first Kerrville Folk Festival in 1972 expressly to hear Texas guitarist Mance Lipscomb.

On May 11, 1971, Mariano Martinez served the first prefab frozen margarita after adapting a soft-serve ice cream machine.

The 1966 single, "See You in September," by the Happenings, included the lyrics "Summer vacation/ Is taking you away" and "Will I see you in September/ Or lose you to a summer love?" The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard charts on August 27.

According to Axios, millennials now constitute almost a quarter of the population and are the largest generation participating in the workforce. But their median salaries are lower than the prior generation of 30-year-olds, and the financial burdens they carry are heavier, limiting how much their lifestyle can mirror that of their parents.

The artificial sweetener erythritol is fatal to fruit flies.

