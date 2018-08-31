Columns

The Luv Doc: A Hungry Cat

The kind of maddening paradox that makes you question the existence of a loving and benevolent creator

By The Luv Doc, Fri., Aug. 31, 2018

Dear Luv Doc,

I read somewhere that you should never marry anyone who isn't willing to empty your cat's litter box when you're sick. Is that true? My cat's litter box is disgusting.

Cat Lover Carly

I am going go one further and recommend that you should never marry someone who would marry someone who owns a cat. I know that may seem a little drastic, but willfully owning a cat shows an appalling lack of judgment – sort of like smoking while filling your car up with gas or masturbating with a noose around your neck. You should never marry someone who would marry someone like that. I'm not saying marrying someone with poor judgment is a deal killer, but the odds are definitely against you. "Owning a cat" is basically just keeping an animal around that is going to feast on your corpse after you die. I can't argue with the low ecological impact of that symbiosis, but being tortured by the "am I a friend or am I food" question would really mess up my bonding experience and probably ruin my sleep as well. That said, bless all you cat lovers and your charmingly dangerous optimism.

So, back to your question: Not only should you not marry someone who is not willing to empty your cat's litter box when you're sick, you should not marry someone who is not willing to empty your litter box (pssst ... I am speaking figuratively here) when you're sick. For most people who aren't our president, marriage is a fairly long haul and in relatively close quarters. Inevitably, people get sick and ugliness happens no matter how hard we guard against it. And if, for some reason, you're really successful at staying healthy and married for a long time, you get to watch your partner lapse into all manner of disturbing physical infirmities and horrifying dementia – the kind of stuff that would test the mettle of someone at the peak of their physical and mental abilities. The irony is that the really hard stuff happens when you're old and tired and just want to drink a glass of warm milk and take a nap. It's the kind of maddening paradox that makes you question the existence of a loving and benevolent creator.

So yes, ideally you want someone who will take out the cat's litter when you're sick. That's a good sign, but a better sign might be if he takes out the cat as well. Then you know you've got a keeper because he is smart enough to know that someday after he's gone, you might die alone in a house with a hungry cat.

Need some advice from the Luv Doc? Send your questions to the Luv Doc, or check out the Luv Doc Archive.
More The Luv Doc columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Luv Doc
Luv Doc: Bro Nights
Luv Doc: Bro Nights
An inspirational paragon of manly virtue and self-confidence

The Luv Doc, Aug. 17, 2018

Luv Doc: More Advice to Be Ignored
Luv Doc: More Advice to Be Ignored
An affirmation of already existing opinions

The Luv Doc, Aug. 10, 2018

More The Luv Doc
The Luv Doc: Freedom
The Luv Doc: Freedom
A Tinder date that went really well

The Luv Doc, Aug. 24, 2018

The Luv Doc: The Judgment of Solomon
The Luv Doc: The Judgment of Solomon
Fortunately we have the depraved wisdom of the Old Testament to guide us

The Luv Doc, Aug. 3, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Luv Doc

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Lone Star Zine Fest
The North Door
September Blue Action Meeting at 8656 Hwy. 71 W.
Fifth Anniversary Party w/ Leo Rondeau (6:00), Little Mikey & the Soda Jerks (4:00) at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  