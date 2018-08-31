Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 31, 2018

Long before the founding of Rome, the Etruscans measured time by something called the saeculum. A saeculum meant the period of time from the moment that something happened (for example the founding of a city) until the point in time that all people who had lived at the first moment had died. At that point a new saeculum would start.

James Madison was a full foot shorter than Abraham Lincoln, who was 6 feet, 4 inches tall. The average height of U.S. presidents has been 5 feet, 10 inches.

During the 19th century, for the first time, the word "boo" was attributed to something said by ghosts, as well as a word used for jeering.

Corvids (ravens, crows, jays, and other bird species) have a remarkable memory and employ complex social reasoning, crafts, and tools. They are very social birds who have the ability to identify individuals, form alliances and nurture relationships.

During a slump, the late Jim Fregosi gave his baseball bat a cortisone shot to make it well.

