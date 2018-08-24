Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018
According to Daily Mail, Sir Patrick Stewart took up drumming lessons at age 74. According to BBC, he ordered his first single slice of pizza at 72. He's now 78.
A fauteuil is an armchair with open panes between the arms and the seat.
According to Ars Technica, only about 0.02% of diamonds are blue, and the color comes from boron. The boron likely got into them through seafloor plates and hydrothermal reactions with seawater. Therefore, the diamonds' color is – coincidentally but truthfully – an oceanic blue.
Circling around the esophagus, the giant squid's brain is shaped like a donut – and weighs about as much as one, too. Since every meal passes through the squid's brain, a large bite of food could actually damage it.
According to Peter Frampton, for 55 million streams of "Baby I Love Your Way," he got paid $1,700.