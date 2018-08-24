Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018

According to Daily Mail, Sir Patrick Stewart took up drumming lessons at age 74. According to BBC, he ordered his first single slice of pizza at 72. He's now 78.

A fauteuil is an armchair with open panes between the arms and the seat.

According to Ars Technica, only about 0.02% of diamonds are blue, and the color comes from boron. The boron likely got into them through seafloor plates and hydrothermal reactions with seawater. Therefore, the diamonds' color is – coincidentally but truthfully – an oceanic blue.

Circling around the esophagus, the giant squid's brain is shaped like a donut – and weighs about as much as one, too. Since every meal passes through the squid's brain, a large bite of food could actually damage it.

According to Peter Frampton, for 55 million streams of "Baby I Love Your Way," he got paid $1,700.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Wyatt McSpadden: Texas BBQ
BookPeople
Mattson 2, Astronauts, etc. at Mohawk
Fall Home & Garden Show
at Austin Convention Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  