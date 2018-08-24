According to Daily Mail, Sir Patrick Stewart took up drumming lessons at age 74. According to BBC, he ordered his first single slice of pizza at 72. He's now 78.

A fauteuil is an armchair with open panes between the arms and the seat.

According to Ars Technica, only about 0.02% of diamonds are blue, and the color comes from boron. The boron likely got into them through seafloor plates and hydrothermal reactions with seawater. Therefore, the diamonds' color is – coincidentally but truthfully – an oceanic blue.

Circling around the esophagus, the giant squid's brain is shaped like a donut – and weighs about as much as one, too. Since every meal passes through the squid's brain, a large bite of food could actually damage it.

According to Peter Frampton, for 55 million streams of "Baby I Love Your Way," he got paid $1,700.