Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 17, 2018

The late Jackie Gleason built a spaceship-like mansion that reflected his belief in UFOs and the paranormal. In fact, he built a series of spaceship houses. His former UFO-shaped house in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., is currently up for sale: $12 million.

According to Snopes.com, birds can eat rice without exploding, and therefore it is not dangerous to throw rice at weddings.

A moldy fig is a jazz enthusiast who thinks Duke Ellington was a sellout.

According to Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser, Google and its products such as YouTube and Waze combined accounted for more than 34% of all of the time spent on digital media in June 2018.

Pinchbeck is an alloy made to simulate the look of gold. It was invented in the 18th century by London clockmaker Christopher Pinchbeck, and is typically composed of copper and zinc, in ratios of 89% copper to 11% zinc or 93% copper to 7% zinc.

