Giddyup, ponies. Martini Ranch returns to town Saturday, with a whole new set of queer comedy sketches directed by Abby Lincoln. The show, dubbed "Hidden Valley," is the latest work from the LGBTQIA comedy collective, but don't expect a lot of political commentary during this rodeo. Lincoln, the first woman to direct the show, confesses this time around the Ranch team used the writers' room as a space to shut out "all the horrible things going on in our country," and instead chose to "celebrate ourselves, our identities, and the goofy – sometimes gross – things that make us laugh." With its most diverse collection of writers yet, Lincoln says "Hidden Valley" will once again showcase an array of queer and QPOC identities and storylines, with a heightened focus on bi and pansexual folks to help "fight erasure." Of course, after a year and a half of producing queer comedy (their first show debuted in March 2017), the Martini Ranch crew is accustomed to creating gender- and sexuality-defying comedy that audiences relate to. As the new-to-the-Ranch director, Lincoln says she's "constantly blown away by the genius group of artists" behind the Ranch, and her style has been light, to only "tweak the great stuff that's already there." With the latest iteration, Lincoln says she wants "Hidden Valley" to feel like a safe and comforting space for the queer community. "We want you to laugh," she concludes. "You can go back to writing your congressman tomorrow." "Hidden Valley" takes over ColdTowne Theater every Saturday through Sept. 29.

GAYDAR

Lesbians Who Tech + Allies Pride Happy Hour Just in time to get yer final post-Pride fix. Thu., Aug. 16, 6-8pm. Walmart Technology Offices, 409 Colorado. Free. www.lesbianswhotech.org.

Werk Kwin: A K-Pop Drag Show This all-star cast goes K-pop sweet for host Drew Hart. Thu., Aug. 16, 8-10pm. Hive MIND Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $5.

Night Tropics: Journey to Italo Put some mood back into your Thursday night dance party. Third Thursdays, 9:30pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. Free.

Die Felicia Ghosts, goblins, and scream queens – oh my – by the loveliest spooks: Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena, with special guest Hentaii. Thu., Aug. 16, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

Explicit! Burlesque Show Bat City Bombshells are taking hot and bothered to new heights. Hosted by Nikki DaVaughn. Fri., Aug. 17, 7-11:30pm. The Townsend, 718 Congress. $22-75.

Over the Rainbow Colton Dowling leads a very extra weekly variety show mashing up national touring stand-up comedians and local improv. Fri., Aug. 17, 8-10pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

Hail Yasss! 60 Years of Madonna The grrrls and ghouls of Poo Poo are paying homage to Madge in all her birthday glory. With DJ Daddie Dearest. Best-dressed Madonna wannabe wins $100 cash. Fri., Aug. 17, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River.

Drag Brunch With Rhonda Jewels She's back, beautiful, and more crass than ever. Join Rhonda with guest Mandy Quinn for biscuits and drag. Sat., Aug. 18, noon-2pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave.

Stephen Rice Memorial Fund Kickoff Celebration Celebrate the life of Stephen Rice, a longtime AIDS and LGBTQ rights activist and KUT radio personality, by raising money for a scholarship in his honor. Swing by for light bites, boozy beverages, and community love. Sat., Aug. 18, 4-6pm. RSVP by email for address: markerwinaustin@gmail.com.

Fun Force! Pride Story Hour & Social Need to ease your Pride withdrawal? Fret not, sweet peaches, Austin's LGBT Elder Task Force has you covered. Join 'em for a story time and social hour for everyone 18 years old to 110. Sat., Aug. 18, 6-8pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson.

Martini Ranch: Hidden Valley The latest round of queer comedy. Saturday, Aug. 18, 7-8pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. www.coldtownetheater.com.

Nakia’s Album Release Party Dropping albums like it's hot. Sat., Aug. 18, 8-9:30pm. Saxon Pub, 1320 S. Lamar.

Skiveez Underwear Night Hot boys, cool breeze, no pants required. Third Saturdays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Nautickle: Naughty Lesbian Boat Party Music, mayhem, and mermaids. It's that kinda lezzie boat party. Sun., Aug. 19, noon-4pm. Beach Front Boat Rentals, 16120 FM 2769, Volente.

LGBTQ+ Authentic Relating Games Get away from the small talk and make some warm and fuzzy connections with your qmmunity. Sun., Aug. 19, 3:30-6:30pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover. Free.

BAIJ, Most Modern, & Memory Keepers Ease into the week with synth-pop beats and New Wave charm. Sun., Aug. 19, 9pm-12:30am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Queer Mural Workshop The Flash Collective wants your help designing a queer-themed mural for 30th and Lamar. Attend a drop-in workshop, carve a printing block, and help make visible queer history. Mon., Aug. 20, 6-8pm. Lamar Senior Activity Center, 2874 Shoal Crest. Free. www.flashcollective.com.

Howdy Gals Presents: Alexalone, T-Rextasy, & More Lez be honest, you had us at T-Rextasy – coming in hot from New York. Tue., Aug. 21, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3-5.

Date Night at DAC: aGLIFF Pre-Fest Party & Film Screening Enjoy a special screening of Yen Tan's

Pit Stop. The local director along with cast and crew will be there too for a Q&A to celebrate the film's fifth anniversary. Wed., Aug. 22, 7-9pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd.

Guerrilla Queer Bar + Austin Black Pride GQB is teaming up with ABP for a supergroup kinda takeover and 10% of the bar tab goes to ABP. 6-10pm. Back Lot, 606 Maiden. Free.