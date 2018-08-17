Day Trips: Kingsland

Columns

Tiny homes make a big splash in vacation rentals

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Aug. 17, 2018


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Granite Lake Rentals outside of Kingsland has two tiny homes on a 4-acre lake for rent that are absolutely palatial.

It might be hard to imagine a 399-square-foot tiny house as being spacious, but these Texas-built homes are bigger than a hotel room, although not as large as a vacation house. With a full-size kitchen, queen-size bed, and a porch overlooking the pink granite boulders reflecting off the lake, the tiny houses have ample room for a weekend getaway that could stretch into a week or more.

"We had a guy come stay with us for a month," says Lisa Morgan, one of the vacation property's proprietors. "He came just to get away and recharge."


A few miles north of Kingsland, the tiny houses are in a scenic area of the Hill Country connected to Lake LBJ by kayak on a narrow canal. Inks Lake State Park and Longhorn Caverns are a short drive away over the ridge. It's an idyllic area with wineries, swimming holes, or just quiet solitude if that is what you're looking for.

Lisa and her partner Mike Leamon moved to Kingsland from Austin and Bastrop. After spending six years living in a fifth-wheel RV, a tiny house was absolutely cavernous. "It's the perfect retreat in the Hill Country," Leamon says.


If you fall in love with the caboose-shaped tiny house, you can take one home with you. Morgan and Leamon are also authorized dealers for the Malakoff-based Platinum Cottages.

Granite Lake Rentals is west of Austin just outside Kingsland, which has plenty of good restaurants. For more info, call Mike Leamon at 512/496-2965 or see www.granitelakerentals.com.

1,412th in a series. Collect them all. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

