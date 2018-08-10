Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 10, 2018

Some say Archytas of Tarentum (428-350BC) invented the screw thread. But it was Sir Joseph Whitworth who in 1841 proposed the angle of thread flanks be standardized to 55 degrees and number of threads per inch should be standardized for various diameters. Meanwhile, in 1864, William Sellers helped establish the U.S. standard of thread flanks at 60 degrees.

A billion plastic toothbrushes are thrown away every year in the U.S., according to several sellers of nonplastic toothbrushes.

The song "We've Only Just Begun," made popular by the Carpenters, started off as a jingle for California's Crocker-Citizens National Bank. Songwriters Paul Williams and Roger Nichols were given a slogan and told the commercial would feature a couple getting married. See bit.ly/2vAzYsX.

Blue diamonds come from ocean floor that is pushed to the edge of Earth's core.

Albert Einstein hated socks and it annoyed him that his socks would form holes because of his big toes.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

PHOTO GALLERIES
Rooster Teeth's RTX 2018
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  