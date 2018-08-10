The unicorn is out of the bag. Pride has covered Austin in a sea of rainbows and beautiful queers. (To be fair, Austin is usually awash with queers, but we're definitely more sparkly this time of year – and no, it's not just the sweat.) Austin Pride has grown over the years and 2018 is especially full. When all is said and done, Pride will have spanned nearly two weeks thanks to a plethora of official and unofficial events, and that deserves a round of applause.

2018 marks the eve of the Stonewall Riots' 50th anniversary – that's next year and we can only imagine what the celebrations will look like. For those in need of a quick history lesson, the 1969 riots – led by trans women of color, lesbians, and gay men – lit the final spark to ignite the gay liberation movement. Forty-nine years later, we've come a long way, but 2018 has been a grim reminder that we remain "lesser than" in the eyes of many of the country's leaders. It's our hope that the current state of affairs ignites another spark to keep the fire and fight burning.

Austin Pride has embraced Pride's riot roots this year to celebrate how the community united that June to fight back against hate. The revolution concept struck a nerve with me and inspired "How Austin's Queer Community Supports Its Own," Aug. 10. Now, I'm excited for us to kick up our heels in Saturday's parade! I'd like to say thank you to Seedlings Gardening, (DJ) Lauren Trout, Planned Parenthood, the Chron team for helping make magic, and of course Sarah and my friends lending their glitter, sweat, and beers to make us look so good. This week, and every week, "Gay Place" is honored to be a part of Austin's fiercest community. Shine bright, babes.

GAYDAR

Coronation 25: Silver Jubilee Empress Simone Riviera and Emperor Jake St. Stone are throwing one helluva crowning celebration. Schedule online. Thu.-Sun., Aug. 9-12. Holiday Inn Midtown, 6000 Middle Fiskville. $20-93. www.unitedcourtofaustin.org.

The Official Austin Pride Comedy Show Two shows, one night, and a whole lotta queer comics celebrating Pride. Keisha Hunt and Carina Magyar headline. Thu., Aug. 9, 7:30 and 10pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. www.ndvenue.com.

THREE DOLLAR BILL Queerer than you're typical comedy show. Hosted by Jered McCorkle and Arielle Norman. Thu., Aug. 9, 8-9pm. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $3.

Super Thief Record Release Show Caleb De Casper and Blxpltn are just two of the queer bands warming up the crowd. Thu., Aug. 9, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Wish You Were Queer: House Beer Release Black Star Co-op has embraced the Pride spirit! All weekend long they'll be sampling their new Wish You Were Queer brew – $1 from each pint sold will be donated to Out Youth! Fri.-Sun., Aug. 10-12, 11am-11pm. Black Star Co-op, 7020 Easy Wind. www.blackstar.coop.

Pride Weekend Happy Hour Circle Brewing wants to celebrate Pride, too! So they're hosting a HH featuring DJ Nevolution and their Fanny Pack Kolsch for Out Youth. Fri., Aug. 10, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.circlebrewing.com.

Year of the Womxn: Austin Pride’s Official Womxn’s Party This Pride, L&B are celebrating all LGBTQ and queer women by turning a Downtown parking lot into a helluva dance party with Chulita Vinyl Club, Citizen Jane, GiiQ, and more. Fri., Aug. 10, 8pm-1am. Fourth & Congress. $10-150.

Play With Pride Nothing says Pride like ping-pong parties. Join Mandy Quinn for some crazy interactive ping-pong stunts with a queer twist. Fri., Aug. 10, 9pm-12mid. SPiN, 213 W. Fifth. www.austin.wearespin.com.

Pride: Planned Parenthood After Dark Beatrix Lestrange, DJ GirlFriend, and Drag Out HIV are gonna make this year's PPAD extra queer! Proceeds go to Planned Parenthood. Fri., Aug. 10, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $25. www.pptexasvotes.org.

Drip Drop 2 with Pink Elephant + Austin Black Pride If you're looking to break a sweat in a room full of QPOC then look no further. ABP unites with Austin Pride for a hotter than hot dance party. 18 and up welcome. Fri., Aug. 10, 9:30pm. ScratchHouse, 617 E. Seventh. $5-20.

Glow: Official Austin Pride Men’s Party Looking for the boyz club? Head to Fourth Street for a glowing good time. Light-up body paint and glow sticks provided. Dress appropriately. Fri., Aug. 10, 10pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.austinpride.org.

Austin Pride Festival Lather on the sunscreen, ban the bras, and cover yourself in glitter because this year's fest is gonna be extra hot, extra queer, and way sparkly. Performers include Jody Watley, Bri Berlay, CupcakKe, Amanda Lepore, Katey Red, and more! Sat., Aug. 11, 11am-6pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St. www.austinpride.org.

Pride: Story Time With Drag Queens Bring the kidz for a precious story with the wee ones in mind. Sat., Aug. 11, noon-1pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St. Free-$10.

Equality Disco The HRC invites you, me, and everyone else to their dancing queens inspired Pride party. Sat., Aug. 11, 7pm-12mid. The Line Hotel, 111 E. Cesar Chavez. $10-50. www.hrc.org.

Austin Pride Parade 2018 Watch Austin's LGBTQxyz community light up the night with all sorts of rainbows, love, and good (plus a few naughty) intentions. Sat., Aug. 11, 8-10pm. From the Texas State Capitol to the Fourth Street strip. Free. www.austinpride.org.

BIG GAY MUSICAL An all-improvised musical that's like so gay. Through Aug. 25. Saturdays, 8pm. The Hideout Theatre, 617 Congress. $15. www.hideouttheatre.com.

L&B Post-Pride Parade Hookup Need to blow off some post-parade steam? Well, let that glitter fall to the floor with a woman-centric afterparty. Sat., Aug. 11, 9pm. Moonfire Lounge, 310-B Colorado.

20GayTeen: Pride Rooftop Party A post-parade party with a view brought to you by the Q. An all-inclusive shindig open to everyone 18 and up with DJ Konsept. Sat., Aug. 11, 10pm. The Vaughn, 310 Colorado. Free.

Middle School Dance Party Pride Edition Slam your body down and wind it all around as GirlFriend plays the best, worst, and queerest hits of the Nineties and Aughts. Sat., Aug. 11, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Don’t Be A Drag, Just Be a Queen: Pride Drag Brunch It's all glitter donuts and pancake skewers at this Austin Pride brunch hosted by Ginger Minj with Hi Fashion's Jen DM celebrating just how great it is to be queer! Proceeds go to the Trevor Project. Sun., Aug. 12, noon. Hotel Van Zandt. $50.

Soundwave PRIDE Join Bumble – yes, the dating app – for a buzzy and boozy pool party to relax post-parading. Sun., Aug. 12, noon-8pm. The W. $20.

L&B: Let’s Get Wet Pool Party Say "so long" to Pride weekend with a splash and tunes by DJ GiiQ. Sun., Aug. 12, 1-6pm. Azul Rooftop Pool Bar, 310 E. Fifth. $28-850.

Our Black Brunch Close out Pride weekend with good food and good friends. For the QTPOC community and their allies. Eating is not required, and post-migas the crew will head to Sixth Street for a Sunday Funday. Sun., Aug. 12, 1-3pm. Gloria's Restaurant Downtown, 300 W. Sixth.

TGQ Social A hangout for Austin's gender-diverse community. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Q-Toys: 3rd Annual Rope Intensive Expert rigger Jake Wing leads a three part intensive on all things ropes, knots, and naughtiness. Sunday, Aug. 12, 6-8pm. Q Toys, 6800 Burnet Rd. $60. www.qtoysaustin.com.

AustinOutProud Curious about all that Out Youth does? Wanna get involved? Here's your chance to getcher hands dirty. Mon., Aug. 13, 5-7pm. HomeAway Software, 1011 W. Fifth #300.

Cherry Bomb: Whip It With Texas Roller Derby Love Ellen Page, Kristen Wiig, Juliette Lewis, Alia Shawkat, or Zoë Bell? (Re)watch this classic skater flick with some rad women. Mon., Aug. 13, 7-9:15pm. Alamo South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12.99.

Drag Queen Bingo: Disco Edition Shimmery disco lewks and Farrah Fawcett hair encouraged. Mon., Aug. 13, 7-10pm. Red's Porch, 3508 S. Lamar. Free. www.redsporch.com.

Boiz of Austin Present: Keep Austin Weird Dress up in yer weirdest look to feel old-school Austin while some new-school kings with some new cast members get wild onstage. Tue., Aug. 14, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Rio Rita Caroloke Singing in the shower is great, but wouldn't it be better with drinks and friends? That's what karaoke with Lizzy is all about. Third Wednesdays, 7-11pm. Rio Rita, 1203 Chicon. Free.

BossBabes Meet-Up A feel-good, do-good mixer for all women and nonbinary creatives, organizers, entrepreneurs and interested babes. Wed., Aug. 15, 6:30-9:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $8-15. www.bossbabes.org.

aGLIFF Presents: Buddies Austin's queer film fest closes out two weeks of Pride with a special screening of Buddies. The 1985 film was the first drama to tackle AIDS (the director Arthur J. Bressan Jr. and co-star Geoff Edholm were later lost to the virus that took millions of lives). Unavailable for years, the film has since been restored for this Texas premiere. Wed., Aug. 15, 7:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12. www.agliff.org.

Lesbians Who Tech + Allies Pride Happy Hour Just in time to get yer final post-Pride fix. Thu., Aug. 16, 6-8pm. Walmart Technology Offices, 409 Colorado. Free. www.lesbianswhotech.org.

Werk Kwin: A K-Pop Drag Show An all-star cast with Honey St. Claire, the Puberty Sisters, Waco's Tasha Starr, and Ruby Knight. Thu., Aug. 16, 8-10pm. Hive MIND Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $5.

Die Felicia Ghosts, goblins, and (scream) queens – oh my. By the creepiest lovelies imaginable: Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena, with special spook Hentaii. Thu., Aug. 16, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.