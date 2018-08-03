Pride is in the air. Like glitter falling from the sky, official and unofficial events are popping up all over town in anticipation of Austin Pride, the daylong celebration taking place on Saturday, Aug. 11. Starting tomorrow, there's a Pride festivity – or several – happening daily through Aug. 12 (expect a few pool parties and brunches – we'll get to that next week). But first, kick Pride off with tomorrow's Queer as Hell, the Equality Texas and Shed party. Saturday, soak up some QPOC art with the Mahogany Project's performance (see "The Mahogany Project Makes Space for Queer People of Color," Aug. 3). Come Monday, Zach Theatre hosts its yearly Out at the Movie with a free screening of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Tuesday has drag bingo at Red's Porch, while Wednesday is overflowing with queerness! We're most excited for Portraits of Pride, paying homage to one of the women who started it all: Marsha P. Johnson. And there's an ultra-Pride comedy show at North Door Thursday to keep you laughing through the midterms. It's gonna be a beautiful, and hot, 12 days of celebrating, so stay hydrated and glittery out there, darlin's.

GAYDAR

Queer Asylum Benefit Chola Magnolia, Banshee Rose, Los MENtirosos, and more talented Latinx performers are raising cash for Latina de la Trans Organization, the Houston-based org helping queer and trans folx with immigration and asylum resources. Thu., Aug. 2, 9pm-12mid. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7. www.latinatranstexas.org.

UnBEARable With Bulimianne and Chique It's the dog days of summer and things are getting crude. First Thursdays, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

The Mahogany Project’S Volume VI: JOY The theatre troupe known for celebrating the black queer experience returns with their latest production, just in time for Pride. Fri.-Sat., Aug. 3-4, 6pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. $15-20. www.themahoganyproject.com.

EQTX + Shed Present Queer as Hell Swing through for sweet drinks and sweet beats by DJ Daddie Dearest. Fri., Aug. 3, 8-11pm. SHED Barbershop, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez #312. www.equalitytexas.org.

Nocturnal Emissions: Thunderdome An apocalyptic drag competition to find the toughest queen and fiercest lip syncer. Overlord Miss Kitty Litter ATX teams up with James Majesty of Dragula season 2 to crown the standing victor. Fri., Aug. 3, 9pm-2am. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $20-45. www.ndvenue.com.

Tucked: Poo Poo Platter Invasion! Two drag worlds combine for one helluva drag show. Fri., Aug. 3, 9pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado.

Gay Field Day Embrace your inner schoolkid – no braces necessary. Egg toss, tug of war, and more. Space is limited so sign up now. Sat., Aug. 4, noon-4pm. Richard Moya Park, 10001 Burleson. $25. www.gaykickball.com.

All Drag on Deck: A Fierce Boat Party! Join Austin International Drag Foundation for a summer eve's boat party. Food, bevs, and titillating performances included with that ticket to ride. Sat., Aug. 4, 7-11:30pm. Aquaholics Watercraft Rental, 16209 Dodd St. $60. www.internationaldrag.org.

L&B Ladies’ Night: Pride Kickoff Join the girls for a gals' night on the dance floor. Sat., Aug. 4, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Austin Gears Night Embrace your kink, come as you are, and above all else: Play nice. Clothing check optional. Sat., Aug. 4, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. www.theironbear.com.

SaveTheNipple Pool Party Help this Texas Mamma Jamma team meet their fundraising goal by donning your teeny bikinis and pool sticks for some eight-ball magic. Sun., Aug. 5, 3-7pm. The Grand, 4631 Airport.

Pride Interfaith Partnership An Austin Pride Week tradition. Sun., Aug. 5, 4-7pm. JCC Austin, 7300 Hart Ln. Free.

Equality Texas + New Waterloo Gather yer crew for a fancy Monday meal – 10% of dinner sales donated to EQTX. Mon., Aug. 6, 5-10pm. Le Politique, 110 San Antonio St.

NightOUT: Sunset Bat Cruise We all go a little batty sometimes. Join therepubliq and Austin Tour Company for prime bat viewing. Mon., Aug. 6, 6-9pm. The Hyatt Regency, 208 Barton Springs Rd. $35.

Transgender Feminisms Reading Group Dissect and discuss "Trans Woman Manifesto" from Julia Serano's Whipping Girl. For anyone under the trans umbrella and allies! Mon., Aug. 6, 6-8pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A.

OUT at the Movie Nothing says Pride week like a movie on a lawn with a whole bunch of queers. One night only. Mon., Aug. 6, 8-10pm. Zach Theatre, 202 S. Lamar. Free. www.austinpride.org.

Austin Pride Week Back Porch Bingo An extra-gay game of bingo with Lady Grackle Birdbreath and CupCake. Tue., Aug. 7, 6-9pm. Red's Porch, 3508 S. Lamar. Free.

Community Night Spotlight: LGBTQ Family Pride Everything's coming up rainbows at the Thinkery's Pride party for all LGBTQ families. Wed., Aug. 8, 4-8pm. Thinkery, 1830 Simond. $1, first come, first served. www.thinkeryaustin.org.

Therapists & Where to Find Them For Austin's QTPOC community to discuss anything and everything related to therapy. Wed., Aug. 8, 6:30-8:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery. www.allgo.org.

Portraits of Pride Join BossBabes, Unbounded Agency, and Space 24 Twenty for a night to remember those who helped pave the way with Polaroids, cocktails, and queers. Wed., Aug. 8, 7-9pm. Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe. Free with RSVP.

The Official Austin Pride Comedy Show Two shows, one night, and a whole lotta queer comics celebrating Pride. Keisha Hunt and Carina Magyar headline. Thu., Aug. 9, 7:30 and 10pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy.

Coronation 25: Silver Jubilee Regent Empress Simone Riviera and Regent Emperor Jake St. Stone are throwing one helluva crowning celebration. Thu.-Sun., Aug. 9-12. Holiday Inn Austin Midtown, 6000 Middle Fiskville. $20-93. www.unitedcourtofaustin.org.