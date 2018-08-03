Columns

Day Trips: Tree Sculpture Tour, Galveston

Galveston Tree Sculpture Tour turns lemons into lemonade

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Aug. 3, 2018


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Tree Sculpture Tour in Galveston is the lemonade from the lemons left on the island by Hurricane Ike in 2008.

The wind and rain did plenty of damage to the island, but a tidal surge covered the city in muck and saltwater. Months after the storm it became apparent that many of the trees would not survive the salt poisoning. The canopies of the dead trees were removed, leaving four-foot to eight-foot stumps.


Where some saw unsightly reminders of the hurricane, others saw an artist's canvas. Paid by homeowners and civic organizations, three artists went to work creating art where once stood scars from the storm. More than 35 of the sculptures grace lawns, with the largest concentration in the East End Historical District on the edge of downtown between Postoffice Street and Sealy Avenue. Local artist Earl Jones did a re-creation of the "Tall Ship ELISSA Figurehead."

Dale Lewis, an artist from Indiana, created "Great Dane" to commemorate a homeowner's dog, plus at least 10 others. Jim Phillips of Houston did seven of the sculptures on the tour including "Tin Man & Toto" at the house where King Vidor, a director on The Wizard of Oz, was born.


All the sculptures are amazing, but one of the most beautiful is by Jones, of native son Jack Johnson, the Galveston boxer. The figure flows out of the ground in a small park at 4403 N. Live Oaks Circle.

The Tree Sculpture Tour in Galveston is self-guided, but please respect private property. Guided tours are given on Saturday mornings. For a map, stop by the visitors center at 2328 Broadway or download one from www.galveston.com.

1,410th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Lakewood Brewery, Garland
Day Trips: Lakewood Brewery, Garland
Garland full-flavored craft brewery sets itself apart

Gerald E. McLeod, July 27, 2018

Day Trips: Garland BBQ
Day Trips: Garland BBQ
Old-fashioned pit barbecue does it low and slow

Gerald E. McLeod, July 20, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Tree Sculpture Tour| Hurricane Ike | Earl Jones| Dale Lewis |Jim Phillips |King Vidor |Jack Johnson

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
MC Overlord benefit w/ Vallejo, Derrick Davis Band, Michael Dillard Band, Bobby Bookout, Candi & the Muthaload, Curtis Lee, the Soap Boxers, Ray Prim, Tom Meny
Come & Take It Live
Austin Pet Expo
at Travis County Expo Center
Austin Symphony Orchestra: Free Concerts in the Park at Long Center for the Performing Arts
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  