Edinburgh is home to the first organized municipal fire brigade in the world. It was formed in 1824, following a series of disastrous fires. It is believed many early fire fighters had beards and mustaches because they soaked them in water for use as a smoke filter in effect.

Saddam Hussein used an Arabic version of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" as his campaign theme.

The term costume jewelry dates back to the early 20th century. It reflects the use of the word "costume" to refer to what is now called an "outfit."

According to biologist Menno Schilthuizen, the DNA of Manhattan mice no longer matches that of their Brooklyn counterparts. Mice that frequent Central Park in Manhattan have evolved to favor genes that help them handle higher-fat diets, like the bits of pizza and nachos and cheese fries that we leave for them.

Sylvan Goldman invented the grocery cart in Oklahoma City in 1937.