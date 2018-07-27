Queer Film Theory 101 returns Wednesday, with a whole new set of movies that are kinda queer or had a rainbow-tinted impact on the chosen panelists. This month's speakers are Beav Braverman, Jack Darling, and Stephen Short, and Braverman couldn't be more excited. A burlesque performer and drag king, she says she immediately began brainstorming her fave films after QFT co-host Michael Graupmann asked her to speak. But it's not that simple. Participants are given a list of movies that have already been discussed and dissected to keep the show fresh. Braverman landed on Little Women and Victor/Victoria. Today, she said, some parts are "cringeworthy," but for 1982, the Julie Andrews movie played around with gender roles and cross-dressing and clearly had a lasting impact on this drag king. We don't want to give too much of the fun away, but attendees can expect to see Graupmann and co-host Lesley Clayton open the night with a "silly queer reading of a less-than-stellar Eighties film," says Graupmann, before the three panelists share their clips from two films that shaped their identity. "Sometimes, these stories take the shape of coming out narratives, sometimes they're just blatant adolescent masturbatory material; but they're always honest, vulnerable, and exciting to hear."

GAYDAR

Fun Force! Potluck for LGBTQIA & Allies Join the World Famous *BOB* for a potluck dinner and community gathering to learn about the new Austin LGBT Elder Task Force. Thu., July 26, 6:30-8:30pm. Housing Authority of Travis County, 502 E. Highland Mall Blvd. www.sageusa.org.

Fuego ATX If you can't beat the heat, make it hotter. Austin's qpoclandia party and makers' market returns with music from Nevolution and Chorizo Funk, drag by Tatiana Cholula, and more! Thu., July 26, 9pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5.

Geeks On Fleek: Nintendo Get ready for the nerdiest drag tribute to old-school Nintendo. It's gonna get geeky. Thu., July 26, 10pm-12:30am. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, $3 in costume.

Sukey, The Mermaid, and a Tale of the Gullah Island Dubbed "devise," this play – written by Whatsinthemirror? ED Tarik Daniels and participants of the Write What's Right Theater Project – is based on an African fairy tale. Fri., July 27, 6 & 8pm; Sat.-Sun., July 28-29, 4 & 6pm. Santa Cruz Theater, 1805 E. Seventh. $15.

Over the Rainbow Comedy presented by The Comedy Resistance Colton Dowling hosts a very extra weekly variety show. Fridays through Aug. 17. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. www.barrelofunatx.com.

Trans Night Swim A nighttime pool party for trans, nonbinary, gender-questioning folks, and allies, brought to you by Out Youth and the Kind Clinic. Good vibes only plz. RSVP required. Fri., July 27, 8-10pm. Bartholomew Pool, 1800 E. 51st. Free. www.outyouth.org/transwellness.

Riverboat Gamblers, Sealion, Dentist, and More It's hot. We know. If you can't escape it, embrace it with queer beats by Hey Jellie and more. Fri., July 27, 8pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Final Friday As always, expect the dark, the dirty, and the debaucherous. Fri., July 27, 10pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. Free.

Big Gay Musical An all-improvised musical that's, like, so gay. Saturdays through Aug. 25, 8pm. The Hideout Theatre, 617 Congress. $15. www.hideouttheatre.com.

Drag Brunch With Rhonda Jewels A raunchy kinda drag show that's served alongside biscuits and gravy. Last Saturdays. Irene's, 506 West Ave.

Drag Xpress CupCake and a special guest co-host are opening up their stages for up-and-coming drag talent. Sat., July 28, 2-4pm. Maria's Taco Xpress, 2529 S. Lamar. www.tacoxpress.com.

Hail to the Queen Explore the camp, fashion, and glamour of drag with this improvised extravaganza! Sat. July 28, 7pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10-12. www.falloutcomedy.com.

Next Level Trash WET: A Boat Party A queer as hell boat party with DJ Nymble Digitz, Phamstat, Andrei Mateii, and more! Sun., July 29, 3-8:30pm. Marina on Lake Travis, 16107-B FM 2769. $38-48.

Super Gay Tiki Party: Psycho Beach Party Austin Pride is almost here and Alamo is celebrating with a gay tiki party complete with coconuts, daiquiris, and a queerish cult classic. Sun., July 29, 4pm. Alamo Mueller, 1911 Aldrich #120. $6.91.

L Word Trivia – Season 5 Are you ready for round five? Are you fan enough to win it all? Sun., July 29, 7-9pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles. $7.

Die Felicia Presents Horror Classics The queens of scream are back for a screening of 1974's Young Frankenstein with special performances by Moana Lisa. Sun., July 29, 8:30-11:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. www.barrelofunatx.com.

Makeup Workshop for Trans Women A safe and supportive class for trans women and nonbinary folks to explore the magical world of makeup. First Wednesdays, 7-9pm. Coco Coquette, 2109 E. Cesar Chavez. Free.

Queer Film Theory 101 A v. queer conversation on Hollywood's hetero films with ultra queer undertones. Wed., Aug. 1, 8-10pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

Lizzy Caroloke at Radio Some people just gotta sing. Join Lizzy, down south, for her one of a kind Caroloke and queer shebang. First Thursdays, 8-11:30pm. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd.

GAYLY AHEAD

Austin Pride 2018 The city's flagship Pride celebration! Sat., Aug. 11. $15-125. www.austinpride.org.

Splash Days 2018 Austin's annual summer send-off with nonstop gay parties to get you wet, wild, and feeling good. Fri.-Mon., Aug. 31-Sept. 3. $25-160. www.splashdays.com.