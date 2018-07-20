Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 20, 2018

According to Axios, the world's fastest-growing economy is Ethiopia even though it is one of the globe's poorest nations.

The plural of mongoose is mongooses, but occasionally is mongeese.

Aquavit is a distilled Scandinavian spirit that originated in the 15th century. It is distilled from grain and potatoes and is flavored with a variety of herbs. According to the European Union, the main spice should be caraway or dill. Linie brand aquavit is aged in ships that sail to Australia and back, crossing the equator twice.

Barbra Streisand's 1967 recipe for nutty chocolate sauce calls for crushed walnuts or toasted almonds – but not both.

According to Popular Mechanics, three of the U.S. military's oldest pieces of gear are the M2 heavy machine gun, KC-135 Stratotanker, and B-52H bomber. The M2 dates back to World War I when General John "Blackjack" Pershing requested a heavy machine gun for use in trench warfare.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
