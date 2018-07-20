There's a Cornucopia of radical queer events this week. From tonight's Guerrilla Queer Bar to raise money for Texas Civil Rights Project's family reunification efforts and this weekend's inaugural Contrast Film Fest, to Sunday's Drag the Vote and next week's Fuego, one thing is clear: You can't keep this community down. Like Therese Patricia Okoumou, the protestor who made headlines for climbing the Statue of Liberty on July 4, reminded us: "When they go low, we go high." A living nightmare has passed since Michelle Obama said those words in July of 2016, but I believe we're taking them to heart. On Monday, "Gay Place" was invited to document Somos Semillas' check presentation to RAICES (also working to reunite families) at Cheer Up Charlies – the July 5 event raised over $6,300 and offered a spark of hope and proof of what we can do as a united front. As lead organizer TK Tunchez told me, "this effort was really supported and led by the QPOC and queer community." This is what "community support in action looks like." This, alongside Contrast's work to showcase artists who dare to push against boundaries and gender (see "Compare and Contrast"), reminded me of how much I believe in us.

GAYDAR

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Summer of Resistance Take over the bar, hang out with some QTs, and raise money for the Texas Civil Rights Project. Qmmunity love and fromos for a cause. Thu., July 19, 6-10pm. Gabriela's Downtown, 900 E. Seventh.

Lesbians Who Tech + Allies: Christmas in July A winter-themed happy hour to break the heat and network with some of Austin's techiest. Thu., July 19, 6-9pm. Lala's, 2207 Justin. Free. www.lesbianswhotech.org.

Jazz and QTS There's a new social in town! The Q hosts a hangout for Austin's queer trans community members. Thu., July 19, 6:30-9pm. Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar. www.centralmarket.com.

Night Tropics x Floorplay Sexy dance vibes meets island heat with live art, visuals, and a live drummer miniset. Third Thursdays, 9:30pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. Free.

Contrast Film Festival Look out, cinephiles and queer art connoisseurs, there's a new film fest in town brought to you by the same queers responsible for Homo Arigato and SXSW's Y'all or Nothing showcase. See the full lineup online. Fri.-Sun., July 20-22. www.contrastfilmfest.com.

Krudas Cubensi, Mamis, and Hip Modus A whole buncha queer artists are kicking off Float Fest so getcher dance on. Fri., July 20, 7pm. Hard Luck Lounge, 3526 E. Seventh. $7.

I Got You Babe: Cher Drag Show Louisianna Purchase, Zane Zena, Honey St. Claire, Noodles, and more are serving up Cher drag! Fri., July 20, 9-11pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. Free.

Contrast: Opening Night Party Performances by Viva Ruiz (star of The Misandrists). Inside, House of Kenzo and Private Service will be serving up queer art, followed by DJ sets from Dylan Reece and Malika. Fri., July 20, 10pm. Kinda Tropical, 3501 E. Seventh. $12-40. www.contrastfilmfest.com.

Big Gay Musical An all-improvised musical that's, like, so gay. Through Aug. 25, Saturdays, 8pm. The Hideout Theatre, 617 Congress. $15. www.hideouttheatre.com.

Hail to the Queen An improvised extravaganza! Described as "part comedy, part drag show, all party," with a lip sync battle – natch. Sat., July 21 & 28, 7pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10-12. www.falloutcomedy.com.

Fat Bottom Cabaret & The Midnight Menagerie: Bump & Grind The Bottoms Up Band, featuring Nikki DaVaughn and Lauren Cervantes, are dishing it all out for your pleasure. Sat., July 21, 8:30-11:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $10-75. www.ndvenue.com.

Die Felicia Are you ready for a night of frills and thrills? The creepiest scream queens are back. Sat., July 21, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River, 512/478-8385. $6. www.elysiumonline.net.

Drag the Votes Planning Meeting A group of local queers are joining forces to get the LGBTQIA vote out this November! Sun., July 22, 10am-1pm. Spider House Patio Bar & Cafe, 2908 Fruth.

SplashDance With Erica Nix Splish that splash for water aerobics class that's so cool you'll forget you're sweating. Sundays, 10-11am. Austin Motel, 1220 S. Congress. www.transformfitnessaustin.com.

His Black Brunch and bar crawl by Austin Black Pride for black gay, bi, and trans men. Sun., July 22, 1-3pm. Culinary Dropout, 11721 Rock Rose.

Contrast: Closing Night Party Send off Contrast with a bang and some bing bongs. Sun., July 22, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5; free with badge.

Whole Package Samuel Contreras and Rico Perez-Grant of YouTube's Tea Time With T Boys lead a conversation on sexual attraction and transphobia. Tue., July 24, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.theqaustin.org.

AGLIFF Presents: The Miseducation of Cameron Post Catch the Austin premiere of Desiree Akhavan's latest film starring Chloë Grace Moretz. Tue., July 24, 7:30-9:30pm. Alamo South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12. www.agliff.org.

Fun Force! Join the world-famous Bob for a potluck dinner and community gathering to learn about the new Austin LGBT Elder Task Force (no alcohol please). Thu., July 26, 6:30-8:30pm. Housing Authority of Travis County, 502 E. Highland Mall Blvd.

Fuego ATX If you can't beat the heat, make it hotter. Austin's qpoclandia party and makers' market returns. Thu., July 26, 9pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5.

Geeks On Fleek: Nintendo Get ready for the nerdiest drag tribute to old-school Nintendo. It's gonna get geeky. Thu., July 26, 10pm-12:30am. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, $3 in costume. www.elysiumonline.net.