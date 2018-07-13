Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 13, 2018

A 2016 Georgetown Law report found that half of all American adults are recorded in police facial recognition databases. The databases are made up of "overwhelmingly ... non-criminal entities" and are built on state driver's licenses, passports, and visa applications.

One colony of 200,000 subterranean termites can consume 12 pounds of wood per year.

In the U.S., 82% of residents training to be gynecologists are women. In 1970, 7% of OB-GYNs were women. Currently, 59% of OB-GYNs are women.

Thomas Jefferson wore rectangular, blue sunglasses.

An iPhone contains about 0.0012 ounces of gold, 0.012 ounces of silver, and 0.000012 ounces of platinum. But a ton of iPhone Xs – each weighing 174 g. and costing at least $999 – would be worth about $5.2 million. A ton of very high-grade gold ore has about 1 troy ounce of gold, currently valued at about $1,257. So a ton of iPhones is 4,000 times more valuable than a ton of gold ore.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
