Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 6, 2018

In 1941, the Screen Cartoonists Guild struck against Walt Disney Studios. For years after, Disney insisted the League of Women Voters was behind the strike, but he misspoke. Years later, he finally apologized, saying that it had been the League of Women Shoppers.

Wild boars are responsible for $1.5 billion in damage and cost controls annually, according to a study by the University of Nebraska.

Noah Webster started a dictionary so that Americans would have different spellings and ­pronunciations from British.

According to The Washington Post, the U.S. has a 1.39 billion-pound cheese sur­plus. That's enough to arm each American citizen with 4.6 pounds.

Hermann Rorschach developed a series of inkblots to treat patients with manic depression and schizophrenia. He died in 1922 and his test would have died with him were it not for the child psychologist David Levy, who trans­lated his work into English. Levy also came up with the term "sibling rivalry."

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
