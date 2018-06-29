Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 29, 2018

According to BBC, Japan alone accounts for around 20% of earthquakes worldwide with a magnitude 6.0 or greater.

Since George Washington's second inaugural address, the shortest U.S. presidential inaugural speech so far was FDR's 1945 speech, which lasted about five minutes.

When the federal food stamp program was restarted on May 19, 1961, after the first program was discontinued 18 years earlier, the first stamp redemption was for a can of pork and beans at Henderson's Supermarket in Paynesville, West Virginia.

Helen Keller (1880-1968) was a suffragette, pacifist, radical socialist, birth control supporter, opponent of Woodrow Wilson, and helped found the American Civil Liberties Union. In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

According to Smithsonian, in the eastern U.S., male fireflies flash while flying. In the western U.S., female fireflies glow while on the ground.

