Straight people ask the darndest things, which is basically the inspiration behind Erin Gentry, Erica Nix, and Jess Gardner's latest collaboration. Know What Queers Know is an "unapologetically queer and feminist" short film that encourages folks to educate themselves. Gentry tells "Gay Place" she and Nix came up with the idea (for a recent MASS Gallery show) after Gentry confronted a co-worker on their heterosexism who then asked for a book recommendation to learn more about genderqueer people. Gentry says: "I was like, 'How can I pick just one!'" This interaction blossomed into a Reading Rainbow-inspired project encouraging folks to read about queer, trans, and feminist cultures. Doing so, Gentry argues, grows empathy and understanding. The film features a star-studded cast of qmmunity members including Rebecca Havemeyer, p1nkstar, Gretchen Phillips, and more. The project was shot, in part, at BookWoman, Austin's very own feminist bookstore. Now it's returning for a special screening Friday night. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you just might walk out with a few new book recos! And Gentry's adamant: "It's not just for queer people." We certainly hope not.

GAYDAR

Ruthless! The Musical featuring spoofs of Mommie Dearest, All About Eve, Gypsy, and more! Through July 8. Thu.-Sat., 8pm; Sun., 3pm. City Theatre, 3823-D Airport. $15-40. www.citytheatreaustin.org.

Downtown Drinks with Danielle Skidmore This D9 City Council candidate is looking to make history as Austin's first out trans woman on the dais. Thu., June 28, 5:30-7:30pm. Seaholm Residences, 222 West Ave. www.danielleforall.com.

Fuego ATX It's back and hotter than ever! Regal People and Chorizo Funk will make you move whilst you're buying wares from the QTPOC artisan market. Thu., June 28, 9pm-2am. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5.

Daybreaker Pride Party A sober, early-morning space to celebrate Pride with 6am yoga followed by a sunrise dance party. Fri., June 29, 6-9am. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth. $15-25. www.daybreaker.com.

Know What Queers Know: Film Screening Catch Erin Gentry, Erica Nix, and Jess Gardner's video project rethinking – and über queering – Reading Rainbow to encourage folx to read feminist, queer, and trans lit. The more you know ... Fri., June 29, 7:45pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A.

Southside Pride Party In honor of June, Indian Roller is throwing its v. first Pride party with DJ Konsept, Grandma Stevens, Scarlett Kiss, and the Q. Fri., June 29, 8pm. Indian Roller, 10006 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.indianrolleraustin.com.

AIDF Summer Kickoff Hey Gaywatchers, celebrate the season with Austin International Drag Foundation and the three Ds: drinking, dancing, and drag. All are welcome to enter the "pool floatie sex competition"– the kinkier the better. Fri., June 29, 10pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free. www.internationaldrag.org.

Final Friday Turn down the lights and turn up the kink at this monthly fetish wear event by Package Menswear and Highland. Free clothing check, go-go boys, and tons of surprises. Last Fridays, 10pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado.

Drag Brunch With Rhonda Jewels A raunchy kinda drag show – with special guest Cheeki Kahnt – that's served alongside biscuits and gravy. Last Saturdays. Irene's, 506 West Ave. www.irenesaustin.com.

Austin DSA Drag Prom Because "capitalism is a drag," or so they say. Gender bending, gala glam, and thrift store chic lewks encouraged. Sat., June 30, 8pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $5-20 www.fb.com/queercoalition.

Dress in White: EQTX Fundraiser It's a white party. Dress to match and celebrate the union of Vu Doan and Colton Wright. "Spontaneous, choreographed group dances and flash mobs" are prone to happen. Sat., June 30, 8pm-12mid. The Market & Tap Room, 319 Colorado. www.equalitytexas.org.

Die Felicia! The scream queens of your dreams return with their hell hound helpers and guest Nekrofilia. 18 and up. Sat., June 30, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

Service: Dad’s On Acid Edition Gobi hosts a hot night for the modern hedonist. Dark beats, heavy sounds, sultry vibes. Sat., June 30, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. www.theironbear.com.

EQTX Fundraiser With New Waterloo Love good food and good people? Then gather yer crew for a fancy dinner – 10% of sales gets donated to EQTX. Fighting the good fight never tasted so good. Mon., July 2, 5-11pm. Il Brutto, 1601 E. Sixth. www.equalitytexas.org.

Creative Journaling for Mental Health Bring your journals, planners, notepads, iPads – whatever – and getcher self to this journaling session with allgo. Tue., July 3, 6:30-8:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free. www.allgo.org.

TuezGayz A Fourth of July special with firecracker performances by Noodles, Rhonda Jewels, and more. Tuesdays, 9pm. Barbarella, 615 Red River. $5 & up.

Howdy Gals Wanna avoid the typical Fourth of July bros? Head to CUC for a night of chill vibes and rad sounds. 18 and up welcome. Wed., July 4, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. 21+, free; 18+, $5.

RAICES Fundraiser: Somos Semillas Help raise funds for children torn from their families at the border. Soundtrack for the evening provided by DJs Mahealani and Chorizo Funk, with Mama Duke, Finessa, and the Tiarra Girls. 100% of profits will be donated and CUC is matching donations up to $1,000. Thu., July 5, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $10 suggested donation. www.raicestexas.org.

GAYLY AHEAD

Austin Pride 2018 The city's flagship Pride complete with the fest at Fiesta Gardens and neon nighttime parade. Sat., Aug. 11. $15-125. www.austinpride.org.

Plezzure Island 2018 A four-day, totally queer, total resort takeover! Thu.-Sun., Sept. 27-30. Isla Grand Beach Resort, South Padre Island. $99-250.