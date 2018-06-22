Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Keanu Reeves is afraid of being left alone in the dark.

According to author Paul J. Zak, hearing a compelling story releases cortisol and oxytocin, which triggers human ability to connect and make meaning.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1987 was not the first female athlete to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Even by the end of the Fifties, the magazine's covers had included prominent female athletes in gymnastics, alpine skiing, figure skating, scuba diving, archery, fencing, golf, springboard diving, tennis, and swimming.

Eighty Four, Pa., was originally named Smithville. Due to postal confusion with another town of the same name, its name was changed to "Eighty Four" on July 28, 1884. It serves as the world headquarters of 84 Lumber, which was founded in 1956.

The late pitcher Bill Faul claimed he ate toads to give him an extra hop on his fastball.