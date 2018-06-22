It's still Pride month over here and the celebrations aren't showing any sign of slowing. Most notably, Austin Pride hosts their annual Stonewall Celebration and Rally on Wednesday to honor the riots responsible for kick-starting the gay liberation movement. Beto supporters will be on-site at the Capitol to register voters and answer questions, too! Cinephiles should pencil in tonight's screening of the gay cult-classic Valley of the Dolls as Austin Film Society's annual LGBTQ fundraiser (raising cash for the Kind Clinic). Also, the Mahogany Project debuts their latest work Friday night. Lost Boys tells the story of "a black gay boy growing up in a straight white world," says co-creator Jeaux Anderson Jr. Like their creations past, this performance features a well-curated mash-up of music, poetry, and art to tell their stories. And FYI: Gender Unbound, the trans and intersex art festival put on by Drew Riley, is looking for artist submissions for this year's fest on Sept. 29-30. Interested? Visit www.genderunbound.org to learn more. Stay prideful, beauties!

GAYDAR

Night Tropics A summer solstice party to get lost in the night. Third Thursdays, 9:30pm-2am. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. Free.

Happy Hour With Package Menswear Fill up on Miss Simone Riviera's Delta Gama Mascara Punch while enjoying a live Facebook underwear showcase. Thu., June 21, 6pm. www.packagemenswear.com.

Movie Madness LGBTQ Fundraiser: Valley of the Dolls AFS's annual fundraiser returns with Valley of the Dolls. Sip complimentary cocktails and enjoy entertainment by Ms. Sabel Scities. Thu., June 21, 6pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $30-35. www.austinfilm.org.

Slaughterstein, Hey Jellie, Mamis, Trashdog Getcher freak on with queer darlings Hey Jellie. Fri., June 22, 8pm-1am. Beerland, 711 Red River. $5. www.beerlandtexas.com.

Lost Boys Presented By Kind Clinic & The Mahogany Project We're not talking Eighties vamps. Instead, expect a collision of mediums from black queer boys living in a straight white world. Works from Tje, Jeaux, Frank, and Sani. Fri., June 22, 6-9pm. Art.Work, 411 Brazos #101. $10-15. www.themahoganyproject.com.

Summer Solstice: A Benefit for the Equality Alliance and Friends A dip and sip party raising cash for the Equality Alliance. Fri., June 22, 7-11pm. Azul Rooftop Pool Bar + Lounge, 310 E. Fifth. $20-$800.

Nasty! A Reading and Signing Meet and mingle with the writing team behind Nasty – a collection of essays by women. Sat., June 23, 6-7:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. Free.

Tomboi With Rickshaw Billie, Friendly, and First Names OK so Tomboi isn't the headliner, but we love getting to highlight rad queer bands, so get to Red River and dance around. Sat., June 23, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5.

ToyBOX: June Bug-Out They're back and ready to beat the heat with a full lineup of playthings and action figures. Sat., June 23, 10pm-1am. Carousel Lounge, 1110 E. 52nd. $6.

Pride Drag Brunch Kelly Kline hosts one helluva brunch for Out Youth and Kind Clinic. Sun., June 24, noon-3pm. Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar.

Marriage Equality Celebration! Join EQTX and Hops & Grain to celebrate the third anniversary. Shenanigans by Gutbusters and DJs Breezah and Lolo last from 1-5pm, but 15% of the full day's sales go to EQTX. Sun., June 24, 1-5pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles. www.equalitytexas.org.

Quench: Yoga and Ayurveda Workshop Wahneta Trotter and yoga therapist and mindfulness coach Kelly Marshall lead you through a refreshing(ly queer) yoga class followed by healthy libations. Sun., June 24, 2-4pm. Spectrum Yoga Therapy + Massage, 2801-B Hancock Dr. $45.

Self-Defense & Prevention of Identity-Based Violence Q Toys kicks off a series of self-defense and personal safety workshops for literally anyone in any community that's harassed or those wishing to step up their ally game. Sun., June 24, 6:20-8:30pm. Q Toys, 6800 Burnet Rd. Donations. www.qtoysaustin.com.

Eighth Annual Stonewall Celebration Get ready to riot and remember the queers who paved the way to where we are today. Wed., June 27, 7-9pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. www.austinpride.org.

Julie Nolen / Tina G / Elle G Back to back to back lesbian musicians rock your night away. Wed., June 27, 8:30-11:30pm. Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth. Free.

Greetings From Queer Mountain Ep. 62: Disappointment! Time to commiserate and applaud your tale tellers: Lee Dandy Velour, Zen Ren, Arielle Norman, and more. Wed., June 27, 9-10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

ANDY / Moist Flesh / Minimal Animal Give your Wednesday a kick in the a$$ with some queer beats. Wed., June 27, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

Coming Out Party Join the renamed Wright House Wellness Center in celebrating 30 years of service! Food, drink, and tours of the new clinic! Thu., June 28, 6:30-9pm. ASHwell Offices, 8101 Cameron #105. Free.

Community Panel: UndocuPride and #HereToStay A panel discussion on advocacy and activist work for Austin's QTPOC community. In honor of Pride Month. Thu., June 28, 6:30-8:30pm. Mexic-Arte Museum, 419 Congress. www.mexic-artemuseum.org.

Fuego ATX It's back and hotter than ever. Regal People and Chorizo Funk make you move whilst you're buying wares from the QTPOC artisan market. Thu., June 28, 9pm-2am. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5.

Geeks on Fleek: Nintendo It's about to get weirder than Austin's slogan with these four words: Cosplay Nintendo Drag Show. Come dressed to wow and be wowed with performances by Zane Zena, Papi Churro, and more! Thu., June 28, 10-11pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5. www.elysiumonline.net.